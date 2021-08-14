Brentford score vs Arsenal: Bees mark 74-year-old return to top of the elite with 2-0 win

Brentford’s first top-flight game since 1947 ended like a fairy tale as goals from Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard earned the newly promoted side a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

In front of the first crowd at Brentford Community Stadium since opening at the start of last season, Thomas Frank’s side offered an intensity and energy to their press and an interaction that, coupled with a boisterous atmosphere, made Arsenal falter. right from the start. Bernd Leno and in particular Pablo Mari were beaming with reluctance, sometimes it seemed like they were engaged in a one-upmanship battle, who could play their teammate in the most trouble?

Admittedly, their apprehension was contagious as Calum Chambers, fearing his side were about to concede a corner kick, threw the ball into the air from the signing. It came straight to Canos, which led straight to the Arsenal. A quick shot went through the defender’s legs at such a rate that there was little that Leno could do to block the effort at his near post.

The swarming bees saw their hosts stranded and should have doubled their lead every half hour. Bryan Mbeumo may have been making his Premier League debut, but his aggressiveness, energy and sense of purpose spoke for a five-year-old or more veteran. He made Ben White look like the rookie with a back drag and spin, but maybe rushed a shot he pushed past the post.

As for Ivan Toney, the hero of the Brentford promotion campaign with his imposing, retrograde center-forward play, he may not have achieved his goal, but he looked like a Premier League player in every inch. . In the air, the balloon was constantly driven into its orbit. Play it at his feet and he would seek to give and turn with frightening precision and rhythm. He wasn’t the only one to prove his class during his top flight debut. Rico Henry, David Raya and Ethan Pinnock all had top clubs in sight before this team finally reached the Promised Land. You could see why.

Arsenal had their own Premier League newcomer at Folarin Balogun, taking the place of the ailing duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette with Eddie Nketiah until next month. Hopes are high for the long-term New York-born youngster, but on his top-flight debut he looked far from the finished product even though a smart spin in the box could have earned him a penalty of a more generous arbiter.

In the end, Arsenal were too dependent on Emile Smith Rowe, although the excellence of their new No.10 was such that you could see why their building game continued through the 21-year-old. Like a man with new cargo pants, he keeps finding pockets. A brilliant spin early in the second half saw him make his career in midfield, but as Brentford’s bodies made their way to goal he could only loop the ball straight to David Raya.

Bukayo Saka’s introduction finally gave Smith Rowe and Kieran Tierney someone to work with. They and new recruit Sambi Lokonga were quick in their exchanges, direct in their race and inventive in possession: all that their teammates were not. A smooth move that started with white resistance to the press and a push of the ball towards Saka deserved a goal in the end, but Tierney’s shot was deflected wide.

The second half was that of Arsenal. Until it doesn’t. Until they do this purely Arsenal thing of shooting themselves in the foot en masse. Two defenders at the near post managed to miss Mads Sorensen’s long throw. Leno couldn’t get out of a fight with Pontus Jansson. Somehow, no one else picked up the two Brentford players who waited on the goal line to make it, Norgaard the lucky one who propelled his team to their first high-level points since that Clement Attlee was Prime Minister and Queen Elizabeth II was single.

If this was an exciting new thing for Brentford, it was too familiar for Arsenal. Defeated by a newly promoted red and white cannon team throwing long throws into the danger zone? More has changed. However, with Manchester City and Chelsea heading into the international break, something is going to have to change for Mikel Arteta.