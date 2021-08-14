Our favorite tops, dresses, more

NY Post may be compensated and / or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.

Summer may be moving into fall, but summer dress season is here to stay.

To celebrate the end of summer and the start of the new season, whether it’s back to work or school, Reformation is organizing a little surprise party not to be missed. The durable and loved by celebrities the shop has a Surprise summer sales, offering up to 40% off their sales display, which is now fully stocked with summer dresses, tops, skirts and more.

Not only can you (and you should) get yourself some lighter summer pieces while the weather is still nice and warm, but be sure to check out their sale of denim also, for back-to-school or office jeans that can be dressed up or relaxed depending on the day.

To complete the outfit and your basket, the last stop is The shoes, a new effort for the Reformation that we are delighted to see. Be sure to check them out as they have everything from strappy sandals and summer wedges to flats and Mary Janes to match any mood.

Read some of our trendy favorites below and feel free to browse the site yourself. Don’t take too long. We don’t know when the sun will set for good on these summer sales.

Reformation

Feel like a precious gem in this amazing gemstone dress, now on sale.

The blue and white patterned dress has a high slit to show off some legs, which complements the knee length nicely. The dress is also available in a cute and kitschy postcard pattern on a black background, both available in sizes from 0 to 12.

Reformation

The laundry is in it.

For late summer and early fall, flax is the way to go, especially in these hot days ahead. The dress is on sale in all four colors, including the above peach pink, a light brown, a light yellow, and a light blue floral design.

Reformation

Happy Lion season.

The stunning Leo maxi dress looks stunning in black and white as both are on sale. No matter what you choose, dress it up with heels and jewelry or a cardigan in the fall, you really can’t go wrong.

Reformation

Welcome with open arms and long sleeves.

This cozy long sleeve top is on sale in light gray and black, so why not combine the two with them throughout the season? The top features a fun wrap-around tie around the waist that can be as loose or as tight as you want, made from super soft stretch ribbed fabric for maximum comfort.

Reformation

Rochelle will quickly become your styling BFF when you see how easy it is to wear this top.

The Rochelle top is a wardrobe essential, available in black, navy, and fun ocher yellow for just $ 26. The tank top is a casual piece with cute ribbed details, but can be dressed up with a skirt and heels for a night out on the town just as easily as with everyday jeans.

Reformation

If it’s not baroque, don’t fix it, right?

These baroque-patterned jeans are a must-have and their selling price makes them even more essential. Blue jeans are higher than traditional jeans, so feel free to wear them to the office on casual Friday, or really any day.

Reformation

Everyone needs an amazing pair of black jeans, and these are them.

For a bargain price, nothing less, as the black pair is on sale for $ 58 and the blue pair is only $ 10 more, both of which are much better than the original price of $ 98. Both pairs are mid-rise and have a skinny fit, making them easy to slip into fall slippers.

Reformation

Who doesn’t love a delicious summer strawberry?

These shoes are ripe for picking as only the color pink is on sale for $ 100 off the original price. The shoes wrap around the leg and tie at the ankle with an open tie to show off your latest pedicure of the summer. The shoes are available in a variety of sizes, while supplies last, from 5 to 11.

Reformation

Step into fall with these amazing apartments.

Go for the pair of snakes for just $ 136 or go for the two-tone beige and black pair pictured above for $ 159, both of which are perfect for your first step into the office or classroom this fall. The shoes are made of a premium soft glove leather, which conforms to the shape of your feet as you wear them and we believe that will be a lot.