Fall 1921 fashion arrives at A. Leipsic store in Redlands – Redlands Daily Facts

August 18, 1921

Mrs. Leipsic is at home from the east

Ms A. Leipsic arrived at her home yesterday from New York and other eastern cities, where she purchased new fall clothes for Leipsic.

About the beauty of new fashions, Ms. Leipsic was very enthusiastic. Black will gain favoritism over colors of which navy blue and brown are next in importance and in named order.

She estimates that costume coats need to be longer, skirt lengths about eight and a half inches off the floor, and Poiret tricotines and twills must be the most used fabrics in costumes again this fall. Canton crepe must be popular for street and afternoon dresses.

She further states that she has never been able to buy so cheaply. New York wholesalers give preference to buyers on the Pacific coast because of better trading conditions here than in the east and mid-west, a situation she describes as advantageous as there is strong rivalry. to get California orders.

A number of major purchases were made at new figures that predict retail prices significantly reduced its fall.

Editor’s Note: Ms Leipsic’s first name, according to the 1921 Redlands Town Directory, was Sophia. The A. in A. Leipsic stood for Aaron, her husband’s first name. The A. Leipsic store was located on the southeast corner of State and Fifth streets in the building that in the 1930s housed a JC Penney Co. store.

August 18, 1921

Lay linoleum in high school

The biggest improvement to the Redlands High School building for the winter school sessions was the laying of 600 square meters of standard Navy Battleship linoleum in the hallways and locker rooms of the main building. This will be a big improvement as it will make the hallways much quieter and walking more comfortable.

The linoleum was laid by Sering & Cortner and would be the largest order of its kind ever made in Redlands. There were 10 large rolls of linoleum and they weighed over 8,600 pounds or over four tons. The freight from San Francisco alone was a big item.

The work is all completed and the building is now ready for winter.

August 18, 1921

Mayor Brock and his wife soon leave for Yellowstone Park

Want to be mayor for 10 days?

We met Mayor AE Brock on the street this morning and, as usual, we said to him, “Well, Your Honor, what do you know? And his response was, “I know I’m leaving for 10 days and I’m delegating you to be the official boss while I’m away.” And having been married for a few years and realizing that we are not fit to run anyone, let alone the town of Redlands, we will pass the job to anyone who wants it.

The mayor and the mayor are going to Yellowstone. They will travel from Redlands to the entrance to this large outdoor playground on the Salt Lake Railroad. They will cross the park on motorized stages and stay in various camps. They expect to have a great time and see some of the wonders of this great country.

August 18, 1921

To start drilling for oil in Yucaipa

Drilling of an oil well on the Grapehill Ranch in the Yucaipa Valley, just south of the San Bernardino County line in Riverside County, will begin immediately, it was announced yesterday.

A derrick that was used near Capistrano will arrive in a few days. The material for the plant is already on the ground, including electrical devices, as it is planned to run the rotary drill with electricity instead of steam. The Southern California Edison Company will install the engines for the work.

Grapehill Ranch adjoins the old Dunlap Ranch to the south.

August 20, 1921

Six requested a post office

Who will be our next postmaster?

There are at least six good, real men who want to know very, very well and also there are several thousand in Redlands who would be interested. The six are the men who applied for the job.

Four of them are at the local post office. They are EN Sturtevant, deputy postmaster; CA Maccubbin, Chief Mail Clerk; Ray H. Church and Ernest L. Danielson, Registrars. Frank Nutter, a well-known resident of the city, also filed a claim, as did Otto G. Suess.

The four postal workers hope that the office will be placed under the civil service as it means that the postmaster will be chosen from the force of the office. In applying, they answered a world of questions that were in effect a public service exam.

It is not known when the announcement will be made as to the next postmaster. The applications have been sent to Washington and will be carefully considered by the authorities. And in due course, they will announce their decision. In the meantime, there are six men in Redlands who are sitting in the anxious seat.