Our expertise in style and beauty

From stylish sneakers to wear with any outfit or a review of the latest hairdryers, the Insider Reviews team has recommendations you can trust. Our Style and Beauty team has experienced style and beauty experts who have spent years covering industry tests and researching hundreds of products including men’s and women’s jeans, shoes, workwear. , swimwear, underwear, etc., as well as skin care products, hair tools, and makeup. While style can be subjective, our reviewers look for tangible elements such as craftsmanship, portability, and durability.

What kinds of style products we cover

Sneakers: Of white sneakers for men To sneakers for women and stylish and versatile sneakers, our reviewers stay on top of the latest trends. Our recommendations include a variety of popular and emerging brands, from mainstays like Adidas and Nike to newcomers like Allbirds.

Bases: Whether it is men’s and women’s underwear, men’s and women’s t-shirts, leggings, or lingerie, we love the basics, especially those from brands like Everlane, Thirdlove, Spanx and Dagne Dover.

Jewelry and watches: Our range of affordable fine jewelry coverage and jewelry on a budget to high-end parts such as luxury watches. We consult experts on the best watches for both Men and women, as well as tips for buying Rolexes online and storing your watches.

Work clothes : Brands like ADAY and MM LaFleur top our recommendations for workwear, whether it’s washable silk or sleek moccasins.

Bags: Bags to bring to the office at shoulder bags for the weekend, our team knows about a good tote. We judge backpacks and other bags by their capacity and carrying capacity, as well as their style, because you don’t have to sacrifice utility for fashion.

What types of beauty products we cover

Subscription Services: Beauty sets are a great way to test out many products. Our recommendations include Alltrue and Birchbox, as well as services like Function of Beauty and Prose, who personalize the products for you.

Skin care: We consult with dermatologists for everything from retinol cream to face sunscreen and eye creams. We test luxury and drugstore products and put each category to the test.

Hair care: We use a large group of testers and experts to provide recommendations on all hair types. Whether you need a hair dryer, conditioner, or leave-in treatment, we recommend brands like Prose, Dyson, Pantene, Carol’s Daugher, and more.

Reconcile: Not only do we regularly test mascara, eyeliner, foundation, etc., but we do our best to bring you the best choices, whatever your mood. We research pigments and test things like how long a product will last, if it flakes, and if it lives up to water resistance and durability claims.

How we test style and beauty products

We test both style and beauty products by wearing them for weeks and months. For clothes, we make sure to wash them several times to make sure they hold well. We also use the products the way people actually use them: we toss the leggings in the dryer, apply several coats of mascara, and fill our bags with whatever we need to make sure it can really carry it all. And when we can’t objectively recommend a product, like the best lipstick tube, we draw recommendations from experts and styling pros to give us their suggestions.

Meet our team of style and beauty experts

Our style and beauty team have nearly 30 years of combined experience in product testing and review. Every editor and journalist is an expert in their field and offers reviews and recommendations backed by actual testing and research. Meet the Style and Beauty Team below:

Learn more about our teams

If you’d like to learn more about how each team tests products and meet the rest of our writers and editors on the following industry-specific pages, check out these pages: