3 ex-Philly cops charged with perjury after DNA exonerates man in murder case
PHILADELPHIA (AP) A Philadelphia grand jury has recommended criminal charges against three former homicide detectives, including perjury in Anthony Wright’s retrial in 2016, who has since been exonerated by DNA evidence in rape and murder of an elderly woman.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the results of the grand jury investigation at a press conference on Friday, saying the three former detectives, Manuel Santiago, Martin Devlin and Frank Jastrzembski, were in the process of to go Friday at the beginning of the afternoon.
They face a variety of charges, including perjury and false affidavits during Wright’s retrial and subsequent civil trial.
These charges indicate that a Philadelphia jury, in this case a grand jury, can carefully examine the evidence and can understand that the law should apply equally to people, whether they are law enforcement or purported to be served. by law enforcement, Krasner said Friday.
Information on the men’s lawyers was not immediately available in court documents. A spokesperson for the city’s police union said the union provided legal representation for the three men, but declined to comment further.
Wright was convicted in 1993 of the rape and murder of Louise Talley, 77, in 1991. Lawyers representing Wright in his appeal uncovered DNA evidence decades later which showed that another man, who has since died, had committed the rape.
Wright’s conviction was overturned, but former District Attorney’s Office Seth Williams decided to try him again in 2016, saying other evidence showed he was an accomplice in the crime. He was acquitted in less than an hour by a jury.
During this retrial, issues regarding the police officers’ testimony and their involvement in the case came to light.
Krasner said Friday that Santiago and Devlin forced what was a clearly bogus confession from Wright, who was 20 at the time and denied knowing anything about the crime. He said the couple used illegal tactics to coerce Wright into signing the confession, noting that they would have prevented him from reading what he had signed, made false promises he could return home if he he signed the document and uttered violent threats against it.
Krasner said the charges against Jastrzembski include allegations that he lied under oath about the discovery of bloody clothes that linked Wright to the crime during the search of his room. Krasner said the clothes were in fact found in the victim’s home and had what’s known as wearer’s DNA, meaning the victim wore them, not the killer.
Wright, who served 25 years for the crime and faces a death sentence, settled a lawsuit against the city for $ 9.8 million in 2018.
He told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday, “It will mean everything to me if these guys can be held individually responsible for what they did to me. And their names are on so many papers of peoples who have been wronged.
The detectives, who had served more than 25 years in the Philadelphia department, were mentioned in at least four other recent cases in which the defendants were ultimately exonerated. These include convictions tainted with forced confessions, withheld or falsified evidence, and sometimes deal with witnesses who have been withheld from defense lawyers.
These exonerations having taken place, the detectives maintained that they had committed no wrongdoing.
In most of the exoneration cases reviewed by the Krasners Conviction Integrity Unit, the statute of limitations for perjury and other possible issues had long passed. But due to Wright’s retrial in 2016 and affidavits in his civil case, charges could be laid.
