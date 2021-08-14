The Crowd: Grayse Fashion Show Benefits Asian Hate Crime Victims

A trendy August summer is taking place on the California Riviera. Fashionistas tired by the pandemic returned to action, praying not to be sidelined by Delta, while boldly rallying around the catwalk.

World famous designer in Newport Marie Saint-Jean Gray joins his talented designer daughter Kelly Gray of the luxury brand Grayse in partnership with the Asian Hall of Fame to present a Grayse fashion show to benefit a charity helping recent victims of hate crimes in Asia.

Taking place on July 29 at the Grayse Newport Beach boutique, the red carpet fashion show was the line’s first live event since 2019. A brand new collection has appeared featuring famous models. Kristen Lui, Shireen crutchfield and Linden flowers.

In the crowd were Jaqueline thompson, Lily liu, Elisabeth gesser, Jane lauren atherton and President and CEO of the Asian Hall of Fame Maki hsieh. The fashion presentation will air live at 2 p.m. on August 21 on the Asian Hall of Fame website.

Established in 2004, the Asian Hall of Fame finds its mission in promoting global excellence and fairness in Asia. The organization advocates for some 4 billion Asians, Asian American Pacific Islanders and indigenous tribes around the world.

The month of August also welcomes Danish fashion house Ganni producing a pop-up boutique at South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa. The organizers charge for the summer store, Lets Go Outside. The two-week event was named after the brand’s eponymous exclusive capsule collection.

Lets Go Outside pop-up at South Coast Plaza with clothing provided by Ganni. (Franco Chen)

The capsule pays homage to the great outdoors in summer and to reconnecting with nature. The collection is inspired by the spirit of adventure and the love of the Ganni Girls for spending their summer days and nights outdoors. The exclusive capsule is made up of RTW and accessories made from certified recycled and organic material jackets and vests with playful Ganni slogans and feminine details fused with a technical exterior feel, offered Ditte Reffstrup, representing Ganni.

Coming on August 19 at South Coast Plaza, the non-profit Dragon Kim Foundation joins handbag brand Hammitt to showcase six young fashion designers committed to recycling and the environment. It’s the latest trend in socially responsible design with young designers at the forefront of turning recycled materials into dynamic styles. The event will take place at the Hammitt store and will appropriately be called Youth in Fashion.

Young designers have created original handbags. Participants will include a student from Orange Lutheran High School Rylen schmid, student at Rosemary Academy Ayan Mohommed, students of the Samueli Academy Ri Gomez and Gina Buitron and the students of Lycée Cypress George iyalomhe and Ayden Quichocho.

Karen Noonan and Susan Lawson will co-chair the upcoming 2021 Summer Garden Party which will take place at Sherman Library and Gardens on August 28. (Beverly Morgan)

On August 28, the Summer Garden Party 2021 will take place at the Sherman Library and Gardens in Corona del Mar. The crowd will dine in the romantic Sherman Tea Garden with Karen noonan and Susan lawson at the bar. The in-person event is a highlight of the 25th Annual Newport Beach Gardens Tour (presented virtually in 2021, so it remains annual).

As you might expect, the garden party will feature a creative and fashionable hat contest hosted by Stefanie Kristiansen as well as an art exhibit featuring Pepper Tree paintings by Ellen Petit. Proceeds from the garden party will fund educational programs for children offered by Sherman Gardens. Visit thesherman.org to learn more.

Guests will dine in the garden during the 2021 Summer Garden Party at Sherman Library and Gardens on August 28. (Beverly Morgan)

On August 28, you can visit the Sherman Gardens during the day, then the Santa Ana Zoo that evening for Zoofari. The 29th Annual Gala Zoo Fundraising Gala, presented as Treasure Island Adventure produced by Friends of the Santa Ana Zoo (FOSAZ) will turn Prentice Park into a magical animal wonderland. television presenter Henri di carlo de KTLA will serve as master of ceremonies with an alfresco dinner prepared and served by the famous Parties by Panache.

Zoofari is a first-class fundraising event that demonstrates the love and investment that the local community, surrounding businesses and FOSAZ have for the zoo, said David Exline, chairman of the board of directors of FOSAZ in a press release. Our 2021 gala promises to be full of fun and laughter. Thank you to our local community, sponsors and loyal FOSAZ members for their continued sponsorship and support at the Santa Ana Zoo. We have an awesome master plan in play at the zoo and we accomplish so much thanks to the amazing zoo management team, staff and everyone who supports and defends the zoo.

According to Cathi Decker, Event Manager and Executive Director of FOSAZ, Zoofari continues to play a pivotal role in raising the necessary funds for all the special projects and improvements underway here at our favorite community zoo, including educational programs, innovating on new animal habitats, tackling important conservation initiatives, introducing new rides and improving service facilities that our customers can use and enjoy.

For more information on tickets and reservations, visit santaanazoo.org.

