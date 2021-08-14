The biggest fashion stories of 2021 to date – WWD

As the coronavirus pandemic stretched into 2021, major brands and companies have struggled to bounce back from its impact on business with new initiatives and reshuffles that have dominated the news cycle of the year. .

While last year’s biggest reporting focused on the immediate impact of the pandemic, 2021 saw big design houses change their structures with new CEOs and creative directors – like at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, who has expanded its partnership with designer Virgil Abloh – and embarked on major new ventures, such as Gucci and Balenciaga’s “The Hacking Project,” to continue their business turnaround.

The year was also marked by several historic moments in the fashion world, such as the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who put American fashion back in the spotlight, and during the recent Paris Couture Week, which saw Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean -Raymond make history as the first black designer to feature in the coveted calendar.



January 2021: President Joe Biden’s inauguration shines a light on American fashion

The historic inauguration of Biden and Harris had a big impact on American fashion.

The first two ladies Jill Biden and Harris have chosen emerging American designers for their significant sartorial looks. The first lady wore a custom blue Markarian cloak, robe and matching face mask for the ceremony, which were embellished with pearls and Swarovski crystals set in a floral pattern. The color blue was chosen to “signify confidence, confidence and stability,” according to Markarian.

Harris turned to Christopher John Rogers for his inaugural look, which consisted of a purple coat and dress accessorized with a David Yurman American flag pin. The color purple, which was also worn by former First Lady Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton, had significant meaning at the inauguration, as the hue “represents a mix and a reunion red and blue, which are the two colors that represent each of the major political parties in the United States, ”according to Laurie Pressman, vice-president of the Pantone Color Institute.

Harris’s look also nodded to Shirley Chisholm, the first black woman elected to the United States Congress, who ran for president in 1972 and used purple as one of her campaign colors.

February 2021: Rihanna puts fashion label Fenty on hiatus

Rihanna and LVMH announced on February 10 that they would be putting the musician’s Fenty fashion label on hiatus almost two years after its debut. The indefinite hiatus was caused by the challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic and the brand’s difficulty in finding its place during the launch.

The musician made history when she launched the brand in 2019, as it was the first time that LVMH had created a brand from scratch since the creation of Christian Lacroix in 1987. Rihanna is also the first black woman to be at the head of a brand under the conglomerate. .

March 2021: Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elsa Peretti controversy dies

Teen Vogue was embroiled in a controversy in March 2021 over its newly appointed editor, Alexi McCammond, whose story of racist and homophobic tweets was revealed after his appointment. Many of McCammond’s tweets targeted the Asian American community, which was experiencing an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes. After weeks of negative reactions to the nomination, McCammond announced that she would no longer take on the role.

The month also saw the passing of famous jewelry designer Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti, who passed away on March 18 at the age of 80. Peretti began her career as a model, being one of the many muses of American fashion designer Halston. She then moved on to fine jewelry and created some of her best-known pieces, with her minimalist silver jewelry becoming a central part of the brand’s identity.

April 2021: Alber Elbaz dies, Gucci and Balenciaga’s “hack plan”, changes at Ferragamo

The fashion world mourned in April when former Lanvin fashion designer Alber Elbaz died suddenly at the age of 59 after battling COVID-19. His death came just months after Elbaz revealed his new fashion business, AZ Factory, which he started with Richemont.

In April, Gucci also celebrated its 100th anniversary with its “Aria” collection, which unveiled the design house’s “Hacking Project” with Balenciaga, where the two brands mutually interpret their famous logos, patterns and styles in their pieces.

Earlier in April, Salvatore Ferragamo announced that creative director Paul Andrew would be leaving the brand the following month. WWD was the first to break the news in January when market sources reported Andrew’s contract ended in February.

May 2021: IMG’s NYFW Fashion Alliance, Fashion and Media Sales

As COVID-19 restrictions were slowly lifted, IMG looked forward to September New York Fashion Week with a new initiative with 11 American designers who have pledged to present at the biannual event through 2022. The alliance includes brands and designers Telfar, Rodarte, Proenza Schouler, Altuzarra, Brandon Maxwell, Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Monse, Jason Wu, LaQuan Smith and Markarian.

The month also saw several significant sales in the fashion and media spaces. Verizon Communications started the month by selling Yahoo and AOL to private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $ 5 billion. Hearst Magazines followed suit by selling Marie Claire US to UK media company Future, which already owns the UK version of the magazine.

On the fashion side, Ralph Lauren has announced that he will sell Club Monaco to private equity firm Regent after 22 years with the brand.

June 2021: rebranding of Victoria’s Secret, Yeezy Gap, Media Shifts

Victoria’s Secret debuted with a new look in June 2021 after its parent company, L Brands, announced it would transform the lingerie brand into its own public company. The lingerie brand unveiled its new branding with a new marketing campaign that included a diverse range of models and a board made up almost entirely of women. The move comes after L Brands founder and chairman Les Wexner announced in March that he was leaving the company.

There was some big news to come from heritage design houses in June, including Burberry CEO Marco Gobbetti leaving the English heritage brand for Salvatore Ferragamo, LVMH taking full control of Emilio Pucci, Richemont acquiring the Belgian company from leather goods Delvaux and the luxury watch company. Tourneau changes its name.

Kanye West also revealed his brand’s highly anticipated Yeezy collaboration with Gap, posting an image of a light blue puffer jacket made from recycled nylon.

June 2021 also saw several media reshuffles. Choire Sicha, longtime Styles editor of the New York Times, has left her post to join New York Magazine as editor. Shortly after, it was announced that longtime editor Stella Bugbee of vertical fashion magazine The Cut was leaving the magazine to join The New York Times as Styles’ new editor. It has also been revealed that Allure editor-in-chief Michelle Lee will be leaving the Condé Nast-owned post to join Netflix as vice president of editorial and publishing.

July 2021: LVMH role of Virgil Abloh, New Collection of Phoebe Philo, Pyer Moss Couture

July 2021 saw several major news items among fashion and beauty brands. One of the biggest came from LVMH, which revealed on July 20 that it was expanding its partnership with Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton for men and Off-White designer, and increasing its stake in its brand to 60%. The deal also allows Abloh to launch more brands and seal partnerships across the conglomerate’s activities beyond the fashion division.

Additionally, in the fashion arena, it has been reported that Celine’s former designer Phoebe Philo is planning a new collection, marking her first venture since leaving the fashion house in 2017. According to a source sector, Philo was working on her own line when she left. Chloe in 2006, but put the project on hold once she accepted Celine’s job. LVMH is a minority investor in the new company.

Jean-Raymond made history in July when he became the first black fashion designer to appear on the Paris Couture Week calendar. He launched his first Pyer Moss couture collection in Irvington, NY, home of international hair care mogul Madame CJ Walker – who is also the first self-made female millionaire in the United States – and showcased a collection that paid homage to black inventions. American neglected. and inventors.

Balenciaga also had a defining moment during Couture Week when designer Demna Gvasalia unveiled the design house’s first couture collection in 53 years. Gvasalia restored Cristóbal Balenciaga’s historic couture salon for the collection.

August 2021: Sale of Reebok, Sephora at Kohl’s

Reebok found a new owner in August 2021 when it was announced that Authentic Brands Group had signed a € 2.1 billion deal to buy the sports brand from Adidas. The deal reunites Reebok with its star endorser, former professional basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, who has long wanted to own the brand. The sale gives ABG, which is a licensing powerhouse, a boost in the athletic category just ahead of its scheduled IPO this summer.

Additionally, in August, Sephora and Kohl’s launched their highly anticipated in-store shopping initiative, where the beauty giant offers more than 125 premium beauty brands at 850 mid-level retail stores across the United States. .

