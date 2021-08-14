Daily News: How to Buy Tavi Gevinson’s Style Rookie Era Fashion Hits, Adidas Sells Reebok, Afterpay Teases NYFW Events, and more!





Read today’s dose of chic info here Afterpay gears up for NYFW: The Shows The leading buy it now and pay after system Afterpay has released its schedule for four days of NYFW events. Starting September 6, Afterpay will bring the glamor of fashion week to many parts of the city, including a Times Square pop-up boutique with Snapchat, a collection unveiled with hip designer LaQuan Smith, a show by Afterpay-mint light celebrating fashion week at the top of the Empire State Building, styling and beauty sessions with acclaimed stylist Kate Young and beauty expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, and much more. In a media alert, Afterpay co-founder and co-CEO Nick Molnar said: In September, Afterpay championed the city that never sleeps, igniting New York retail and opening fashion to the consumer in a way that has never been done before. With a week of interactive events, Afterpay is proud to support New York City’s economy and kick-start a new future for the fashion industry around the world. Sustainable brand Frank and Oak debuts in New York Frank and Oak, a sustainable and popular Canadian fashion brand, will open tomorrow at its 1,600 square foot Soho store located at 252 Lafayette St. The airy boutique will showcase slow fashion essentials for men and women in a minimalist space and easy to navigate. Additionally, a Williamsburg outpost at 93 N 6th St will open soon, on a date to be confirmed in September. The Brooklyn store will showcase the brand’s full collections and serve as a 3,600 square foot flagship product for Frank and Oak. Adidas sells Reebok for $ 2.5 billion In a radical shift in the clothing industry, German holding company Adidas AG sold the entire Reebok brand to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for $ 2.5 billion. That price is still technically a loss for Adidas, as it bought Reebok in 2005 for $ 3.8 billion, or $ 5.3 billion in 2021. The booming ABG, for its part, has racked up more than 30 companies since its creation in 2010, including Barneys New York, Aropostale, Forever21 and Illustrated sports. Adidas AG has announced plans to focus on its main brand Adidas, while ABG founder Jamie Salter said of UK brand Reebok: We have had our eyes on Reebok for many years and we are delighted to finally integrate this iconic brand into the fold. . Fashion Group International returns to New York with the 2021 Night of Stars gala Global nonprofit Fashion Group International (FGI), which represents some 5,000 members of the fashion and beauty industries, returns to IRL events on October 16 for its Night of Stars gala and awards ceremony. price. Now in its 37th year, this year’s red carpet affair will honor fashion heavyweights like Tommy Hilfiger, Oscar de la Rentas Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim, Gabriela Hearst, Norma Kamali, stylist Law Roach and many more. others. There will also be a pre-party the day before the event to benefit the Fashion Group Foundation’s educational initiatives, with limited tickets available soon. The traveling Mugler collection returns to the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris Thierry Mugler’s iconic collections of recent decades have been making appearances in museums and galleries around the world for years, and in September, a traveling show of designer sartorial inventions will head to Paris at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Pushing boundaries since day one, Muglers’ eclectic designs, dedication to creativity, and love for making the female form as magnified and crisp as possible, have won over fans of the brand in Madonna, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and almost all fashion fans. The Decorative Arts exhibition is based on an original series produced and circulated by the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts in 2019, and includes 150 pieces from collections dating back to 1977. Gossip Girl Tavi Gevinson sells clothes from his blogging years Tavi Gevinson has been in the fashion business for years, having found fame with his personal style blog, Style Rookie, at just 12 years old. And now the actress and designer is selling some of her most sought-after finds from those early days to benefit New York-based charity Housing Works. Lacroix spoke. Fiorucci. Halston. Moschino. Rachel Antonoff. Samantha Pleet. Girl Scouts of America, Gevinson announced on Instagram. But it’s not just cool cuts from cool designers, and Gevinson will walk you through many looks in the interactive shopping experience as well. For example, “the sequined top [she] wore when [she] met Chloé Sevigny at a Halloween party, or a sweater [she] wore on The Colbert report Buy it while it’s hot! KSUBI expands its unisex collection offer Good news for fans of the Australian label KSUBI! The luxury denim brand has added an exclusive collection of 9-piece 18k gold-plated jewelry, featuring logo-stamped necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings. The new offer is inspired by the must-haves of 90s streetwear: hoops, chunky chains, crosses and signet rings. Unveiled this week, prices range from $ 180 to $ 680.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us onFacebookandInstagram to stay on top of all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionweekdaily.com/daily-news-how-to-buy-tavi-gevinsons-style-rookie-era-fashion-hits-adidas-sells-reebok-afterpay-teases-nyfw-events-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos