Why should you switch to Slow Fashion

Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel







Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel The slow fashion trend has been in the headlines for a while, and for all the right reasons. After all, in today’s consumerist culture inside a materialistic world, slow fashion can be the path to a sustainable fashion industry.

As simple as it sounds, it is not as easy to achieve. While designers and retailers play a huge role in shaping the perspective of consumers, it is also incumbent on consumers to make conscious purchasing decisions. Buyers must also be responsible, knowledgeable and aware.

A good starting point is your wardrobe thanks to the upcycling!

Upcycling simply means taking products that would otherwise be thrown away and using them to produce something better through value added, a simple idea that can solve multiple problems. There are a myriad of other reasons to join the cause. Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel







Photo: Shahrear Kabir Heemel Channel your creativity

Ready-made clothes have their conveniences, but sometimes we like to design our own clothes by putting together small pieces, such as fabrics, lace and sequins, to create our own precious masterpiece.

Why not try out your expertise to makeover thrown dresses that are also in good condition? There is nothing to lose, but the result is sure to be an illustration of your own creative ability that you can be proud of. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star's Google News channel. Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed







Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed Timeless fashion

We as a nation tend to have a soft spot for family heirlooms. The happiness of draping your mom’s sari, the nostalgia of rummaging through a trunk of old clothes, the excitement of putting on your grandmother’s favorite scarf, these sensations are priceless.

The choice can be called “old fashioned”, but that sense of joy is not felt by wearing another trendy chic outfit. Clothing is no longer a piece of fabric, but carries the weight of a strong emotional value. A unique fashionista

Everyone has their own unique fashion sense, something that fits their aura and personality perfectly. As trends come and go, the style stays the same, giving us yet another reason to dress the way we prefer rather than frequently changing our closets.

Thinking along the same lines not only helps us dress comfortably, but also allows us to look and feel confident without breaking a hole in our pocket! By adhering to a certain style of dress, we are actually supporting upcycling.

In our odyssey to achieve greatness in all aspects of life at lightning speed, let's do no more harm than good. More often than not, slow and steady wins the race. Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed







Photo: Sazzad Ibne Sayed

