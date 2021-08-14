The opinions and recommendations are impartial and the products are selected independently. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on this page.
Fashion
Style therapy: encourage tweens and teens to find their own fashion sense
Zoe Brown is entering eighth grade this year. Like so many other teens and tweens ready to make their own fashion choices, she knows that finding the perfect outfit for the first day of school can be daunting. Unlike other girls, I am his grandmother.
I have seen the evolution of his style firsthand. Over the years, as she wondered what was going with what, she asked me. (Like her mother, my daughter Lisa when she was growing up.) I have a lot of personal and professional experience.
To quote Kate Spade, I think dressing up starts at age five and never really ends. We experiment with many different looks validating our identity through clothing at every stage of life.
Instinctively, girls like Zoe know what they like before the world tells them who they should be and what to wear. In her own words, When I was little, before I could dress me up, my mom would dress me in cute girlish outfits.
At the age of three, she had specific ideas about what she wanted to wear. Her mother encouraged her to dress in a style that made her the happiest. I remember a trip to the Disney store when Zoe was six. As we walked past all the pinks and pretty, she proclaimed, yuck princesses, gravitating to the Cars and Toy Story t-shirts.
Peer pressure becomes too real, too soon. At 10, she wanted to shop at a popular pre-teen store because her friends were suggesting that if you wear that kind of clothes, you’ll be cool. We went. It might be their style, but it’s not his. She calls them filthy clothes. She never liked rainbows, unicorns and mermaids. She told me that the sparks hurt my head.
Since then, she has learned to trust her instincts around what she likes and what makes her feel good. The mass mentality and desperate desire of young girls to fit in prevents them from standing out in their own way. It takes courage for girls growing up to establish their own style instead of slavishly following everyone else. Excited to embrace another facet of her identity as a young fashionista, Zoe has decided that she is ready to take the athletic level to the dressier side, which means she now wants to wear more than wear. athleisure or his jeans and a hooded uniform.
Back-to-school shopping has been easier this year because, thanks to a recent growth spurt, we haven’t had to deal with Zoe’s frustration being between the junior and women’s sizes. She went from being a girl to that of a young woman. We walked and shopped and talked and she tried stuff. Hours later, we were still shopping and chatting, but now we were painfully walking. She had a lot of questions. I answered them and explained to him that there are no hard and fast rules. The secret is to understand the fundamentals of the style. Style can be learned, but it’s not taught in school.
We found some great pieces, all for sale, at a price that didn’t break the bank. The clothes this 13-year-old will be wearing to school this year matches her fun, unpretentious, super casual and stylish vibe.
The last question for me on our girls day together was do I really have to wait until back to school to wear my new clothes?
I ask you: if you were Zoes’ grandmother, what would you have answered?
How to help your teen develop a sense of style
This little girl you’ve dressed is ready to make her own fashion decisions. As girls get older, back-to-school runs with mom can become less exciting and more scary. Sometimes you won’t see eye to eye. Here are my tips for making it fun and successful.
1. Before you go shopping, write down what the children are wearing. Quickly scroll through on-trend looks in magazines or on TV.
2. Set aside your preferences. Ask her what she likes and what she dislikes.
3. Listen, really listen to her. This is the opportunity to empower the strong, elegant and confident young woman she is becoming.
4. Make fashion fun. Help her understand that it’s OK to want to look good. Encourage her to experiment with different looks to find the one she likes the most.
5. Declare that it is a date with that special girl in your life. Be in the moment the entire time you are together.
Helene Oseen is a longtime fashion writer and sought-after stylist. She helps women find confidence and style as they befriend themselves and with fashion. What is your closet identity? Take the quiz and find out on www.wearyourlifewell.com
