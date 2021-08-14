Hannah Richtman Hostess Buying Tips

Welcome to our How to buy as series, where we spotlight personalities in the fashion industry and take a closer look at how they shop with the best insider tips and tricks in mind. This week we chat with the founder of The break, your go-to destination for the coolest home finds, fashion, vintage and more, Hannah richtman on how she does her shopping as a hostess before her stylush evenings.

Hannah Richtman, Founder of New York The break, is more like a conservative than anything else. In her store, she has cultivated an enviable collection of housewares, fashion, vintage, home decor and more. So naturally that same philosophy extends to her party planning projects as well. A fan of any night that brings friends, food and fun together, Richtman is an expert in everything from picking the best hostess ensemble (a moment to dare, if there ever was one) to setting up a gorgeous table (she’s a master of the madness versus saving puzzle). The fruit of her demanding career, she knows all the top brands and all the best places to shop, not to mention the planning schedule in place. Continue to discover her tips for shopping like a housewife.

Buy Hannah’s Current Picks:

Holidays are for a daring outfit “I love every reason to dress up, and I tend to gravitate towards wild, memorable looks! Right now, I love a sheer dress paired with a trendy lip and a slicked back pony. I think nipples make amazing accessories. The ideal party outfit is one that you forget you are wearing. Clothes must be lived! Don’t choose something so precious that it distracts you from the experience. You wouldn’t mind spilling red wine on your top if you had the best night of your life (And if you sprinkle with salt)! “Shop early and often. There is nothing worse than shopping under pressure. A party is a great excuse to take risks, but don’t be afraid to repeat an outfit, you love a look, it deserves a lot of moments! with pieces that you are passionate about and you will always have a look on the deck. ” For fashion: “Tyrell makes super sexy and incredibly comfortable sets begging to be seen. Isa boulder, KkCo, Priscavera, RUi, Charlotte knowles, Molly goddard, and Christophe Esber design breathtaking pieces. I also like to cut the briefs of vintage dresses and anything that has shoulder pads! ” For the shoes: “Knee-high heeled boots! They’re always chic and snug to your feet, so you don’t have to worry about losing one on the dance floor. My party thing is to take one off. to reveal that I’m actually quite short. Fashion magic! ” For the accessories: “I love a bulky statement accessory, and World World made some of my favorite pieces. I tend to speak with my hands, so I turn up the drama by wearing several massive sterling silver rings. I also support a swing earring or a giant necklace, just make sure if you are wearing something heavy or loose you can tolerate it during the entire event! Lobe Wonder is my best friend. If you don’t wear boots, try an ankle bracelet! It’s unexpected and ridiculously sexy. Small details can create a whole look. ” For beauty: “I’m all for experimenting if you are organized and give yourself enough time!” There is nothing worse than rushing to prepare for an event, especially if you are the host. brow routine and adjust my lip or eyeshadow. My favorite party look is dewy skin and a bold lip, but I never use a lipstick that I don’t trust. She has to stay put for hours of chats, sips and kisses! (YSL Rouge Pur Couture is the GOAT). ”

Plan ahead “As soon as I decide to host an event, I start to prioritize. For parties, big or small, make sure you have enough of everything for everyone, then a little in glasses and whatever the drink. what’s in it, ice cream, cutlery, seats, space … Make a list of everything you might need to make the party unforgettable, then figure out what you already have and what you absolutely need to buy. is only good for one night or something that you will reuse. If ordering online please allow extra time for possible delivery delays. Same day pick up flowers and any fresh food you serve. ‘I envisioned the event and how it will look and feel, deciding what to wear almost always ends up last! ”

Know where to save $ “Invest in things that showcase your personality and can serve as post-event showcases. Unique glassware, vases, candlesticks and serving utensils are fun to collect and use over and over again. Tint bulbs for all my lamps and I have never regretted it. Lighting is essential and gives you full control over the ambiance. Buy simple linen towels that can be washed and reused. Save on anything that ends up being thrown away. Flowers and food are very easy to spend without a plan (although I always end up splurging on cheese no matter what). ”

Cultivate your personal essentials When I host at my place, I always have 7 p.m. of The Break candle burning in my hallway and bedroom, and at 9 a.m. in my bathroom. Lighting and scent are extremely important in setting the tone for the evening, and candle light is the best light. I love the fresh flowers, cheese, jams, bread and the beautiful high quality olive oil like Brightland on the table. A mix of vintage and Ichendorf Milan glasses and lots of wine in the fridge (it’s always better to have too much than not enough). We are not really strangers is nearby in case the party wants to be honest. ”

Engage your senses “Think about your senses, what do you want the space to smell like? What is the exact lighting to set the mood? Are the seats comfortable? Is the temperature of the space controlled? Have you tried the food you are serving? The drinks ? Do not do it. spending too much time or money on anything that won’t make a lasting impression or keep a lasting space in your home or closet. Nothing will ever be perfect or go exactly as planned, but a great host is flexible and courteous! in the end, it’s not about what you put on the table, but who you bring To Table. Good energy, kindness and generosity of spirit are everything. ”