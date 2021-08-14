Fashion
Style traditional outfits this independence day for women, men and children with these tips
As we move closer to Independence Day 2021, we can already feel the joy and festive and patriotic fervor in the air. The pandemic may have physically prevented us from going out and celebrating, but our zeal and enthusiasm are in full swing. When we think of Independence Day fashion all we can think of are colorful outfits and traditional and Indo-Western ways of styling them. We might celebrate discretion, but that reason is more than enough to woo us and to get you started, we’ve got a perfect style guide for women, men and kids to dress perfectly on this day of the week. ‘independence. Read on, to find out more.
Style ideas for women, men and children for independence day
Follow these tips to look your best on Independence Day.
Outfits for Women’s Independence Day
How can we fail to be our patriotic selves in style on Independence Day? We might not be able to go out and celebrate, but that doesn’t weaken our party spirit at all and Independence Day is a touch of mixed colors. Whether you want to adorn a tricolor saree or an Indo Western outfit, we’ve got you covered. From mixing and matching colorful tops and jeans to traditional kurtas, here is your perfect style guide.
Men’s Independence Day Outfits
Traditional clothing has always been a staple in almost any wardrobe and when it comes to men’s clothing, trust us, they never run out of options. From simple solid color kurtas to khadi jackets and more, this Independence Day skip the basic kurta pajamas and instead opt for a contemporary outfit like jeans with kurta and a Nehru jacket to make a striking statement.
Children’s Independence Day Outfits
Children may not be able to physically feel the festive joy in their schools, but that doesn’t stop them from recognizing and celebrating the festive fervor. For children, it is best to wear them in comfortable clothes that keep them relaxed and comfortable to wear. Cotton kurta pajamas could also be a great option for them.
Warning: The Swirlster Picks team is writing about things we think you’ll like. Swirlster has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
