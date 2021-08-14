The 12 best beach dresses





With the resort town recently evolved into a high casual style, now has never been the best time to dress for the beach. And whether your day takes you from a seaside picnic to late-night drinks or just starts and ends on the sand, the best beach dresses are all about versatility and ease, which means they feature a loose, living room-worthy silhouette that always brings it up when it comes to style. While day dresses for the beach are almost a must this summer, you’ll want to keep an eye out for bold colors and relaxed hues for a decidedly current look that works both on and off the beach. Summer dresses come in all kinds of shapes, but when you head to the beach you’ll want to avoid tighter styles and go for something that will easily fit a swimsuit. Breathability is essential on the beach too, so look for airy fabrics (think cotton, linen, and rayon), strategic slits, cropped hems, or strappy necklines to stay cool. If your beachwear style is all about coverage, you might look for airy summer maxi dresses, ultra-glamorous kaftans, or dresses designed specifically to block UV rays. Short or elbow-length sleeves can also appeal, although of course no dress is a substitute for sunscreen. If covering up isn’t a priority, you can look into some super summery styles with summer dresses, off-the-shoulder dresses and mini or midi lengths that won’t drag in sand or water. You can also look for a two-piece dress if you want the added versatility of wearing the pieces separately and not worrying about covering your tummy. Because a good beach dress isn’t demanding, look at the fabric itself to communicate your personal style. Soft florals, bold graphic prints, and bright solid or colorful hues express this season’s upbeat take. Tie-dye prints revisit the recent loungewear trend, while white or neutral colors are totally timeless. Ready to hit the beach? Slip into one of these easy and breezy dresses and you’re good to go. 1 An off-the-shoulder maxi dress in a soft floral print This versatile long dress is the perfect beach travel companion. Wear it over your swimsuit or dress it up for an outing to a beachside restaurant, it really is the perfect transitional piece to take you between the beach and the mainland. Its stretch rayon fabric is super light and airy, and a long side slit makes movement easier while keeping your legs from getting too hot under the dress. And because the dress falls off the shoulders, it may show off the straps of your swimsuit or interfere less with the tan lines on your shoulders, if that’s something you care about. It comes in a bunch of colors with a delicate floral print to suit your style. Colors and patterns available: 23

Available sizes: X-Small 3X-Large Plus 2 A relaxed shirt dress that works as a great blanket If you prefer a super laid back and relaxed approach to the beach, this shirt dress has an oversized masculine vibe, though the asymmetric hem and side slits add a bit of extra flair. A deep neckline and sleeves that can be rolled up and buttoned to keep them off your forearms ensure you stay cool, as does the lightweight, breathable rayon fabric with a touch of spandex for stretching. Choose from a ton of solid colors or patterns including tie dye, leopard, and floral. Colors and patterns available: 37

Available sizes: Small 3X-Large 3 A casual-chic t-shirt dress in a fun tropical print Keep your sunburnt shoulders covered with this MINKPINK t-shirt dress, which has a loose and easy fit without any extra fabric to tangle. It’s made from lightweight polyester that won’t weigh you down on a hot day, with traditional t-shirt details like a scoop neck and short sleeves. The tropical floral print ensures a beach vibe, but it’s so easy to wear that you could hardly be faulted for putting it on on a casual summer outing. Colors and patterns available: 1

Available sizes: X-Small Large 4 A tiered sundress with a relaxed fit and roomy pockets When you go to the beach you want something easy and breezy. This viscose dress is exactly that, with thick, comfortable shoulder straps, side pockets and a side zip closure to make it simple to put on and take off. The tiered design draws the dress to your natural waistline, with the third tier flaring slightly at the bottom. The midi length is short enough that you don’t trip over it, but long enough to cover your legs when you’ve had just enough sun. The dress is available in a handful of colors and prints, including the soft blue stripes, shown. Colors and patterns available: 8

Available sizes: X-Small XX-Large 5 An oversized kaftan sold in dozens of bold prints A caftan is the ultimate in beachside glamor, and this one is no exception. The oversized, voluminous silhouette keeps you cool when the sun is hot, and it looks super chic, too. It has high side slits, and depending on the style and print you choose (there are a bunch of options), you might enjoy other cool details, like a keyhole neckline or drawstring. tightening to cinch the waist. Whichever style you choose, the kaftan is made from a rayon fabric that does not absorb water and dries very quickly, so feel free to put it over your wet swimsuit. . Colors and patterns available: 40

Available sizes: One size 6 A tie-dye summer dress in super soft jersey The beach can be a messy place, with sand, sea, and sunscreen, so it pays to wear a dress that you just don’t have to worry about when relaxing. This dress by Z SUPPLY is a perfect choice, as it features a tie-dye print, which means any stains or wet spots will just blend in perfectly (don’t worry, it can also be machine washed in cold water). Made from 100% cotton jersey that ranges from a high gathered waist to a maxi length hem, the dress also has a looser fit that lets the breeze through and can easily fit over a swimsuit. Thin straps and a V-neckline enhance the look. Choose between a taupe or pale pink print, wear it with a pair of strappy sandals and hit the beach, it’s easy. Colors and patterns available: 2

Available sizes: X-Small X-Large 7 A hippie-chic beach dress that would work in other seasons too With quarter-length sleeves, a loose, flared shape and a floral print on the edges, this Romwe beach dress has some serious hippie-chic vibes. The lightweight rayon dress sits just above the knee, so it’s super easy to pull on for a beach trip, but you can wear it with comfy leather sandals or sneakers and literally wear it anywhere ( or, try it with tights and ankle boots in the fall). If that color, style or print is not for you, the dress also comes in several variations. Colors and patterns available: 18

Available sizes: Large Plus 4X-Large Plus 8 A cool sheer mesh t-shirt dress If you want to add a touch to your beach look, wear a black swimsuit underneath. black mesh dress. The t-shirt dress is made of ultra-breathable polyester mesh, and you can go for a solid, star print or vertical striped version, or even a layered style. It’s unlikely to offer much sun protection, but Amazon reviews note that it’s surprisingly soft and looks just as good on a bodysuit as it does on a swimsuit. Colors and patterns available: 4

Available sizes: X-Small 4X-Large 9 A linen blend dress with pretty flowing sleeves Amazon reviews describe this goodthreads dress also perfect for hot summer days, and it’s easy to see why. The lightweight fabric is made from a blend of linen and cotton, which makes it super breathable and therefore ideal for summer. It has a loose, easy fit that lends itself to being worn over a swimsuit, and the float-style sleeves provide some texture to help conceal the shape of the straps under the fabric, so you can have the look in good shape even if the beach is not your only outing. As an added bonus, the dress also has side pockets for small essentials, as well as a back zipper for easy on and off. Best of all, you don’t need to put this dress away at the end of summer; reviews suggest that although the dress is light, it can also be worn with a denim jacket for cold weather clothing. Colors and patterns available: 12

Available sizes: X-Small XX-Large ten An elegant sheath dress that offers UPF 50+ sun protection There is more than it seems with this Coolibar sheath dress. The light, silky and stretchy dress is made from a breathable polyester fabric that also blocks 98% of UV rays. The sleeveless design has a relaxed fit with airy side slits and is designed to reach ankle length, while the back of the dress features a keyhole closure. It comes in a turquoise print or a solid black color. Colors and patterns available: 2

Sizes available: XX-Small 3X 11 A 2 piece long dress sold in many beach prints This two piece long dress offers a super flexible approach to beachwear, since the pieces can be worn separately or together. Just throw the skirt over a bikini if ​​you like, or wear both sides and look totally together on and off the beach. The polyester set actually comes in two different styles, a camisole style top paired with a two side slit skirt or a short sleeve top paired with a single slit skirt. The coverage you are looking for is up to you. The sets also come in a ton of different prints, most of which are floral. Colors and patterns available: 26

Available sizes: Small XX-Large 12 A summer dress in contrasting colors with a strappy open back This STAUD dress is fun, light and airy, perfect to wear to the beach, the ice cream shop or literally anywhere the summer has fun. It has a tiered design and thin straps that cross and tie in the back, which is low and open, and it’s made from 98% cotton stretch poplin for maximum breathability. Additionally, the impactful colorblock is not only cute, it will also make it easy for you to find your way across the beach, so your friends don’t get lost in the crowd. Colors and patterns available: 2

Available sizes: Small X-Large

