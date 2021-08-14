The 12 best beach dresses

With the resort town recently evolved into a high casual style, now has never been the best time to dress for the beach. And whether your day takes you from a seaside picnic to late-night drinks or just starts and ends on the sand, the best beach dresses are all about versatility and ease, which means they feature a loose, living room-worthy silhouette that always brings it up when it comes to style. While day dresses for the beach are almost a must this summer, you’ll want to keep an eye out for bold colors and relaxed hues for a decidedly current look that works both on and off the beach.
Summer dresses come in all kinds of shapes, but when you head to the beach you’ll want to avoid tighter styles and go for something that will easily fit a swimsuit. Breathability is essential on the beach too, so look for airy fabrics (think cotton, linen, and rayon), strategic slits, cropped hems, or strappy necklines to stay cool. If your beachwear style is all about coverage, you might look for airy summer maxi dresses, ultra-glamorous kaftans, or dresses designed specifically to block UV rays. Short or elbow-length sleeves can also appeal, although of course no dress is a substitute for sunscreen. If covering up isn’t a priority, you can look into some super summery styles with summer dresses, off-the-shoulder dresses and mini or midi lengths that won’t drag in sand or water. You can also look for a two-piece dress if you want the added versatility of wearing the pieces separately and not worrying about covering your tummy.
Because a good beach dress isn’t demanding, look at the fabric itself to communicate your personal style. Soft florals, bold graphic prints, and bright solid or colorful hues express this season’s upbeat take. Tie-dye prints revisit the recent loungewear trend, while white or neutral colors are totally timeless.
Ready to hit the beach? Slip into one of these easy and breezy dresses and you’re good to go.
