Belgian fashion chain removes gender labels from children’s clothing





Belgian fashion chain JBC has announced that it will no longer refer to gender labels on clothing in its children’s section as part of an initiative to coincide with the start of the school year. This means that from Monday the selection of clothes will no longer be divided by gender and all signs referring to gender will be removed, according to Mie Van Der Auwera, director of the public relations agency MMBSY, who also works with JBC. “It is more than a marketing campaign, because JBC makes it clear that it wants to support people in their own development and fight for equality and free choice and empower the children in their dreams” she told Radio 1. “It’s a first step that they’re taking here. When you come to the store, there is no sign for boys ‘or girls’ clothes, so if, for example, a boy likes a T-shirt with flowers on it, he can buy it and it is very good, ”she added. The clothing department will instead place labels by age group to indicate the baby, child and adolescent collections. With the aim of “helping young people and their families to break stereotypes”, she is also launching a gender-neutral collection, which will include sweaters printed with the words “When I grow up I want to be”, and will include jobs such as CEOs, veterinarians, and game developers – professions the company thinks every child can dream of. “International research shows that stereotypes lead us to associate high level intellectual capacities with men rather than women. This discourages women’s career choices; women are under-represented in “smart” disciplines, Steven Gielis, lecturer in remedial education at the AP University of Applied Sciences, said. Van Der Auwera added that this movement is less about trends and more about children who no longer want to be boxed, but want the freedom to choose and not to grow up with certain expectations and prejudices. Along with the neutral collection, JBC will be offering a “Dream Outside the Lines” gender-neutral coloring book that lets kids dream of who or what they want to be, with every purchase. JBC is the first Belgian channel to get rid of gender labels in the children’s section, according to Van Der Auwera. Taking similar steps with regard to adult clothing may be possible in the future, she added. “Why not also do it in the adult collection? Anyway, when it comes to fashion, women and men are already much more self-aware and are making choices for themselves and are now mixing gender clothes. The trend may not yet be dominant, but it is already there, ”said Van Der Auwera.

