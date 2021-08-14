Brave the open season in a dominant way

Reagan Ross broke the scoring seal early in the first half and the Olentangy women’s football team went from there, heading for a 9-0 season opener over visiting Unioto Friday night at Lewis Center.

The reigning Braves runner-up, with head coach Matt Evans in his first year at the helm, scored five goals before halftime.

Olivia Heskett followed Ross’s goal with one of her own before Audrey Oliver found the back of the net to make it a 3-0 game. Taylor Novak, just a rookie, scored his first college goal in his first college game soon after, and a header from Ross helped Olentangy end the half the same way she started it.

The Braves just added to their advantage over the Shermans – a team that reached the Division II regional semi-finals on their way to a 16-3-1 record – from there, almost overtaking him before anything. not be said and done.

Lexi White scored 6-0 after the break, Oliver scored on a cross from Heskett and Novak scored his second goal of the game to take the lead to 8-0.

Olentangy got one more, this time from Lauren Hughes, before the game was called off nine minutes from time due to lightning in the area.

With the No.1 win under their belt, the Braves return to action Thursday against visiting Pickerington Central.

Olentangy Liberty 2, Westerville North 0

The Patriots started the season on a high, shutting out the host Warriors on Friday night in Westerville.

The game, which started late and ended early because of Mother Nature, was scoreless until Liberty’s Mackenzie Borden scored midway through the first half.

The Patriots got another before the break to smooth the points summary.