Grandma sues the basement to buy …





THEY ARE NEW TO YOU. Two Chippewa Valley residents, Jake Weiss (left) and Jada Evans (right), have opened a new online second-hand clothing store, Grandma Sue’s Basement. (Photo submitted) Every year, Americans generate around 16 million tonnes of textile waste, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. This waste lives in landfills for years, causing many environmental problems now widespread around the world. A great way to limit the amount of garment waste is to do some second-hand shopping. That’s why locals Jake Weiss and Jada Evans created Grandma Sue’s Basement, an online second-hand store with locally found clothes. “I wanted to make a difference, but I didn’t necessarily know the best way to do it,” Weiss said. “I looked during the COVID-19 pandemic and saw how many people were buying from places like Amazon. It was so. I looked at different ways to help in a few simple steps, then found out how much clothing goes to landfill each year. The name, Grandma Sue’s Basement, comes from the fact that Jada and Jake both have a grandmother named Sue. Their two grandmothers helped develop their love of savings. Weiss and Evans both grew up saving, but knew that sometimes it can be difficult and time consuming to sift through all the shelves. They created GSB to do all the work for you. The name, Grandma Sue’s Basement, comes from the fact that Jada and Jake both have a grandmother named Sue. Their two grandmothers helped develop their love of savings. Jake’s grandmother passed away in early 2020, so he wanted to carry on his legacy. Not only does GSB strive to promote sustainability, it also takes steps to ensure its site is inclusive and gender non-compliant. “I want to get to where anyone can access the site and we don’t say, ‘This is the women’s section’ and ‘This is the men’s section.’ It’s just, ‘Highs’, ‘Low’, ”Evans said. “It’s about respecting the times we live in and knowing that things are improving and that we are of a new generation. Respecting everyone and making them feel included is the most important thing I wanted to do with it. “ Check out their clothes and learn more about them at gsbthrifting.com.

