Fashion
Maverick designers sublimate men’s fashion
This season, from the European menswear collection to what New York Fashion Week has in store, is sure to get big, proclamations hovering and some good ol ‘summaries of what men want. Looking dapper while cleaning well in stylish jackets or spreading the wings of dynamism, to dress or not to dress is the common question in the post-pandemic world.
Virgil Abloh
This time, as people set new ground rules, we give you a look at some of the many remarkably good brands listed for exceptional men’s clothing. Virgil Abloh’s recent downfall for the Louis Vuitton Mens Fall-Winter 2021 collection in Seoul shifted configurations across BTS members, reclaiming the normal to extreme elevation in building a new meaning for menswear. The entire collection challenged the structure of the conformist culture of the society of outsiders versus insiders. Metallic bags, greens and grays enhancing the brand’s basic browns, multiple hues flashing from underneath, embossed monograms that alter pre-determined perceptions of dress codes, it all requires an experienced eye for fashion. Abloh took this collection to a striking new level by sparking a visual conversation of creativity.
Hedi Slimane
In the south of France on the Mediterranean Sea on the island of Grand Gaou, Hedi Slimane unleashed a seductive attack of boundless provocation. The Celines 2022 Summer collection featured freestyle motocross riders applauded by celebrities and fashion icons. Among those in attendance were Lady Gaga known for launching major fashion revolutions throughout her tenure, now all set for her next biopic on fashion house Gucci; Natalie Portman, her femininity being the icon of the Dior brand, this beauty knows how to highlight it thanks to her wonderful performances in movies; and Amy Adams, another passionate cheerleader with a remarkable sense for artistry and creativity. Céline Homme offered her Cosmic Cruiser line during the event, and the euphoria of Hedi Slimane setting major objectives of comfort and infatuation thanks to their dreamy and cosmic atmosphere created relentlessly by making Pro V, Alpinestars, Josse Sallefranque from the Honda SR team, and Gilles and Jimmy from FMX4EVER their ultimate track walkers with a solid biker vibe.
Rick owens
Rick Owens does not need to be introduced. With the discontinuation of the new Converse X Drkshdw Turbodrk collaboration on July 27 worldwide and the unveiling of the Tyrone fw21 Gethsemane collection, the brand’s identity has come full circle as it reclaims its own cult fashion reputation. . Her gothic, powerful silhouettes and high-end accessories made their sneaker debut with Converse in high and low variations. This collaboration sees the designer exploring his dark, underground aesthetic with an original touch of his own identity.
Mike Amiri
From hand crafting stage pieces to becoming the top choice for hard rock artists such as Axl Rose and Steven Tyler, his rock and roll aesthetic has melted into another dimensional executive touch this time around. Mike Amiri, of Persian descent, an American fashion designer of Iranian descent has bowed out, his new muse being none other than The Weeknd displaying an urban and cool vibe, wearing a tailored jacket and turtleneck Amiris for the new cover of GQ Globals. Amiri has recently been busy with the large openings of 3 other flagship stores, all designed to give the menswear arena a sharper execution by moving forward into clean-cut clothing and adding a distinct touch and a twist to her usual clothing line.
Menswear pioneers
Virtual fashion shows are finally taking a break with the next fashion weeks hitting real catwalks around the world. The September issue of Vogues gave 27 new designers a stunning profile: Bella Hadid flaunted a Dhruv Kapoor outfit giving internet users major goals in India. This Delhi-based designer is ready to create more daring blends that are captured through his graphic shirts and other ready-to-wear. It appears that men’s clothing brands are offering a wider range with improved sustainability plans to meet new, forward-thinking standards. Many looks would do the trick, but only a few have created this cult status over the years by surpassing iconic styles to break standards. Whether it’s cult fashion designer Jean-Paul Gaultier who kicked off a big wave in the ’80s through his notorious racially equalizing blends, or Yohji Yamamoto who dropped simple, unstructured tanks into his collection. Spring Summer 85 For Men. There’s a different era this time around offering a huge selection of lookbooks and runway presentations to choose from several choices.
