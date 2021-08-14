Ready for their close-up, Gen Z men in Japan treat themselves to cosmetics

TOKYO – Japanese Generation Z, raised by parents who believed in the benefits of sunscreens and moisturizers, is naturally found in cosmetics and skin care products, regardless of gender.

Gen Z men – those born in or after the late 1990s – spend about 20% more per month on cosmetics than the general population. The top sellers in this group cost over 2,000 yen ($ 18), signaling their willingness to shell out more than women.

“I have been using beauty balms and lip creams regularly for the past year,” said a man in his twenties who lives in Tokyo.

He described becoming interested in and purchasing the products after the hairstyling brand he used launched men’s makeup.

“I would like to have unblemished skin, to feel better,” said the man.

The overall cosmetics market in Japan for both women’s and men’s products shrank 11% to 931.5 billion yen ($ 8.4 billion) in 2020, according to research firm Intage. But the men’s segment grew 4% to 37.3 billion yen despite the pandemic.

The pandemic may have played a role. The spread of the coronavirus has boosted the popularity of Zoom and TikTok as classes, business meetings and drinking binges move online. “People see their own faces onscreen more often, and this has sparked men’s interest in cosmetics,” according to an Interage analysis. The market for men’s cosmetics is constantly expanding, swelling 11% over the past five years.

Boys and men between the ages of 15 and 19 spend 5,607 yen per month on basic cosmetics, while those in their 20s spend 5,410 yen, according to a Hot Pepper Beauty Academy survey last year. These figures are 15 to 19% higher than the average for all men.

Young men were raised to take care of their skin because their parents did, using sunscreen and moisturizers.

“This emphasis on beauty is more about self-expression than businessmen taking care of their appearance,” said Kimiko Tanaka, researcher at the Hot Pepper Beauty Academy. “They’re not trying to turn a negative into zero, but rather turn zero into a positive. That may explain the amount of money spent.”

Teens, in particular, are early adopters, trying out the latest products posted on Instagram or YouTube. They talk to women of their age group about cosmetics and are willing to try products if they are interested.

In the Hot Pepper Beauty Academy survey, spending on makeup such as foundations and eyeshadows for men aged 15-19 was around 40% higher than the average for all ages, due to purchases of these early users.

This trend is on full display at @cosme Tokyo, the flagship store of @cosme, an online cosmetics portal popular among all of Gen Z.

The store, which opened in Tokyo’s trendy Harajuku district in January 2020, has a section devoted to male and non-sexist products where men can shop together. He hosted a beauty event in June targeting men which, according to @cosme, drew a diverse crowd of male clients interested in techniques like puffy eyelids.

“The South Korean cultural wave has had a big impact” on young consumers, said Hiroaki Murakami, head of the company that runs @cosme Tokyo. “Popular male idols wear makeup, and there is a tendency for people to search social media to learn how to copy it.”

To this end, both domestic and foreign brands offer more neutral products than before. “Men are hired to advertise makeup more often,” making it more accessible, Murakami noted.

As the markets for men’s and unisex products lack low-cost but stylish options available for women, “prices are relatively high at 2,000 yen or more,” Murakami said. “But experienced [men] started to cross the gender barrier and search for affordable products for women. “

The Isetan Men’s department store in Shinjuku, for example, has operated a cosmetics section since it opened in 2003. Yet products aimed at male consumers initially had little brand awareness and “what primarily sold were products that marketed themselves as “men”, “a representative at Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings said.

Growing demand led to the expansion of the section in 2019. It now offers products in attractive bottles and packaging, mostly in the $ 25 to $ 45 range.

“When customers wipe their faces to try on makeup, young people often put on BB cream,” said a representative for the company.

Amid the pandemic, interest in cosmetics has widened beyond Gen Z, gaining a foothold among men in their 30s and older – a demographic in which the industry sees potential for growth.

In fact, the gender-neutral beauty boom is unlikely to slow down anytime soon, as consumers seek to express themselves.

“Besides makeup, accessories and clothing also cross gender boundaries, with men and women [styles] converge, ”said Asuka Watanabe, professor at Kyoritsu Women’s Junior College who specializes in modern fashion and observes fashion trends.