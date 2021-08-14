‘Real Man Utd’ thrills Solskjaer as Fernandes and Pogba shine as fans return

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described Manchester United’s 5-1 loss to Leeds as “the best feeling in the world” after giving a crowd of 73,000 at Old Trafford an unforgettable spectacle on Saturday.

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick and Paul Pogba provided four assists as United started their Premier League season on the right foot.

In front of the biggest football crowd in the UK since March 2020, United rioted with their two midfield maestros raising hopes of a challenge for a first league title since Alex Ferguson took his retired as a manager in 2013.

Fernandes gave the home side a deserved halftime lead but Leeds equalized early in the second half thanks to a superb strike from Luke Ayling.

However, with Pogba in scintillating form, United was not to be turned down as the Frenchman outfitted Mason Greenwood, Fernandes and Fred, while Fernandes achieved his first United hat-trick in a striking manner.

“This atmosphere gives you extra edge and energy,” Solskjaer said. “When you finish that end and score four goals like we did in the second half, it’s just the best feeling in the world.”

Solskjaer’s men finished well behind Manchester City in the Premier League last season with hopes of a title challenge dashed by their poor record in front of an empty Old Trafford.

The Theater of Dreams has been transformed into a cacophony of noise by a packed house, resulting in a similar transformation on United’s pitch.

“The last 18 months have been strange – the only interaction has been through the media and watching games on TV,” Solskjaer added. “You didn’t have that feeling of connection. It’s important to find the fans. It’s Man United. It’s the real Man United.”

Home fans were on their feet even before a ball was kicked to welcome Raphael Varane as the French center-back marched onto the pitch after arriving from Real Madrid for a fee of 40million ($ 55million).

Varane was not listed in time to make his debut, while United’s other big signing of the summer, Jadon Sancho, started on the bench.

“We know the quality of the players who came in, but the team was already very good. We showed that last season,” added Fernandes. “We didn’t win any trophies, but the team was growing. We will achieve something with that mentality.”

– Pogba ignores speculation –

United were also without Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani, but it allowed Pogba to thrive in his favorite role to the left of a top three.

The 28-year-old has again been the source of speculation in recent weeks after playing for France in an otherwise disappointing Euro 2020 for the world champions.

But Pogba finally produced his international form for United as he surpassed his assists tally for the entire 2020/21 league season in 90 minutes.

“Paul has that quality and when you have runners ready to race and create space for others it opens up,” Solskjaer added.

Pogba’s drenched ball on top chose Fernandes perfectly to open the scoring in the 30th minute.





Midfielder maestro: Paul Pogba shone for Manchester United Adrien DENNIS AFP

Leeds were fortunate enough to enter half-time with just one goal behind and appeared to have regrouped at the break when they stunningly equalized three minutes after the start of the second half.

Ayling advanced from the right-back to unleash an unstoppable 25-yard effort into the top corner for his very first Premier League goal.

However, the jubilation of Leeds’ traveling support was short-lived thanks to Pogba’s vision four minutes later.

Greenwood was the recipient of the defensive pass this time around as he sprinted past Pascal Struijk and shot with precision at the far post.

Fernandes then netted his second of the afternoon from another Pogba pass before ending his first United hat trick in style with a hard-hitting finish in the roof of the net from Victor Lindelof’s long ball.

Pogba’s fourth assist of the afternoon allowed Fred to score a rare goal from the edge of the box.

