Fashion
People pay real money for virtual clothes and fashion houses are taking notice
By Elizabeth Howcroft / Reuters, LONDON
People care about what their avatars are wearing. When virtual world Decentraland said in June that users can make and sell their own clothes for avatars to wear on the site, Hiroto Kai lay awake all night designing Japanese-inspired clothes.
Selling kimonos for around US $ 140 each, he said he earned between US $ 15,000 and US $ 20,000 in just three weeks.
While the idea of spending real money on clothes that don’t physically exist is baffling to many, virtual possessions generate real sales in metaverse online environments where people can congregate, walk around, meet. friends and play games.
Digital artist and passionate from Japan, Kais’s real name is Noah. He is 23 years old and lives in New Hampshire in the United States.
After earning as much in those three weeks as he would earn in a year working in a music store, he quit to become a full-time designer.
It just took off, Kai said. It was a new way of expressing yourself and his art of walking, that’s what is so cool about it … when you have a garment you can go to a party in it, you can dance in it, you can show yourself and that’s a status symbol.
In Decentraland, clothing for avatars called wearables can be bought and sold on the blockchain in the form of a crypto asset called a non-fungible token (NFT).
Kais kimonos feature pieces of exquisite crushed blue velvet with a golden dragon border.
NFTs exploded in popularity earlier this year, as speculators and crypto enthusiasts flocked to purchase the new asset, which represents ownership of online-only items such as digital art, collectible cards and the lands in the online worlds.
Niche crypto assets are also catching the attention of some of the world’s biggest fashion companies, eager to partner with a new generation of gamers, although most of their forays to date have been aimed at marketing.
Louis Vuitton launched a metaverse game where players can collect NFTs, and Burberry created branded NFT props for Blankos Block Party, a game owned by Mythical Games Inc. Gucci sold non-NFT clothing for the game’s avatars. Roblox.
Your avatar represents you, said Imani McEwan, Miami-based model and NFT enthusiast. Basically what you wear is what makes you who you are.
McEwan said he has spent US $ 15,000-16,000 on 70 NFT wearable items since January, using profits from cryptocurrency investments. His first purchase was a bitcoin-themed sweater and he recently bought a black beret designed by his friend.
The overall size of the NFT wearable market is difficult to establish. In Decentraland alone, laptop sales volume totaled $ 750,000 in the first half of this year, up from $ 267,000 in the same period last year, said NonFungible.com, a website that tracks the NFT market.
Some proponents argue that clothing and shopping in virtual stores could be the future of retail.
Instead of scrolling through a feed and shopping online, you can have a more immersive brand experience by exploring a virtual space, whether you are purchasing your avatar online or purchasing physical products that can be shipped to your doorstep. , said Julia Schwartz, director of Republic. Realm, a US $ 10 million virtual real estate investment vehicle that built a shopping mall in Decentraland.
For NFT enthusiasts, online fashion is no substitute for physical shopping.
However, Paula Sello and Alissa Aulbekova, co-founders of digital fashion start-up Auroboros, say it could be an eco-friendly alternative to fast fashion.
Customers can send Auroboros a picture of themselves and have clothes added digitally for 60-1,000 (US $ 83.19 to US $ 1,386.50).
Sello said the concept of virtual clothing could limit the waste of consumers buying clothes to wear on social media, citing a 2018 Barclaycard study which found that 9% of UK shoppers bought clothes for photographs on social media. social and then returned them.
We need to have the change now in fashion. The industry simply cannot continue, Sello said.
Virtual sneaker company RTFKT sells limited edition NFTs featuring sneakers that can be worn in certain virtual worlds or on social media through a Snapchat filter.
It really took off when COVID started and a lot of people went online more, said RTFKT co-founder and chief executive Steven Vasilev.
The company had a turnover of $ 7 million, with limited edition sneakers auctioned for between $ 10,000 and $ 60,000, he said.
While the majority of clients are between 20 and 30 years old, some are only 15 years old.
NFT RTFKTs can also be used as a token to receive a free physical version of the shoe, but one in 20 customers do not use this token.
I didn’t make the buyout because I couldn’t be bothered, said Jim McNelis, a Dallas-based NFT buyer who founded NFT nft42 company. I try to avoid physical stuff as much as possible.
