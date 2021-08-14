Princess Adrienne’s adorable christening gown has a sweet bond with Princess Charlotte



















Megan Taurus Princess Adrienne and Princess Leonore paired off in matching blue floral dresses, as was Princess Charlotte’s on Saturday as they attended the christening of their cousin Prince Julian.

The European royals share a number of favorite brands, and it turns out the two Princess Madeleine of Sweden and the Duchess of Cambridge went shopping at Lily Rose for their children. Making an adorable appearance at Prince Julian’s christening on Saturday, Princesses Adrienne and Leonore were both pictured wearing adorable dresses from the collection, and royal fans couldn’t help but compare them to Princess Charlotte’s rose-print style. RELATED: Princess Madeleine of Sweden Impresses in Dreamy Ruffle Gown at Royal Christening Princesses Adrienne and Leonore paired up in matching blue dresses In May 2019, an official photo of Charlotte was released to celebrate her fourth birthday, showing the young royal posing outside. Ravishing in a pretty puff-sleeved dress with a contrasting Peter Pan collar, the daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton was accessorized with a pair of navy sneakers, while her dark blonde hair was topped with a ribbon. READ: Princess Sofia of Sweden looks angelic in white at Prince Julian’s christening Princess Adrienne and Leonore’s dresses looked so much like Princess Charlotte’s Although Princesses Adrienne and Leonore both chose the ‘Danjo Smocked Dress’ for the baptism of their cousin, instead of Charlotte’s “Betsy” design, the two dresses are almost identical, so it’s no surprise that the similarities sparked a reaction. MORE: Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden celebrate Prince Julian’s christening Loading the player … VIDEO: Royal Swedish baptisms Joined by their parents, Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O’Neill at the christening on Saturday, the princesses were also accompanied by their brother, Prince Nicolas. Color coordinated to perfection, the whole family chose to wear blue for the occasion, with Princess Madeleine donning a blue and white ruffle dress by Zimmerman. Polishing her ensemble with a cream mini Va Va Voom crossbody bag by Valentino, as well as gray patent heels by LKBennett, she swept half of her hair to one side with a white flower clip, while the rest was suspended in soft, loose curls. Meanwhile, their father Christopher wore a dark navy blue jacket and a lighter blue tie. Watching every inch of his mini-self, Prince Nicholas wore a similar outfit that consisted of a navy suit, white shirt, and blue patterned tie – so cute! The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. GOOD MORNING! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

