The most comfortable dress shoes for men that you will really want to wear

As the world grows and shrinks with the idea of ​​getting back to normal, we’ve been littered with formal settings like days and days off at the office and one-off weddings pushed back from 2020 to 2021. While fashion has moved on. is really attenuated in the last two years in terms of formality, always kept our best dress shoes on deck in case we need it for situations like the ones mentioned above. But, when you dress, whatever the occasion, you don’t want to be in pain. That’s why we believe the best men’s dress shoes are also the most comfortable dress shoes you can buy right now.

When looking online for the most comfortable dress shoes for men, you need to focus on the science of this description. If the site you’re on is giving up on the dress shoe sole, don’t even bother with the buy button. It’s not worth it even though it’s the coolest dress shoe you’ve ever seen. Make sure the description mentions comfortable soles with bonus points if it mentions an EVA (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate) sockliner.

When wearing dress shoes, chances are you spend the majority of your time moving. Whether you’re taking a walk to the office, commuting to work, or doing the electric slide on the dance floor at Bob and Karens’ wedding, comfort is essential.

To make your life easier, we’ve gone in search of the most comfortable dress shoes men can wear in 2021. Check out our favorites below.

1. Cole Haan riginalGrand Wingtip Oxford

Cole Haan is a master of the art of comfortable dress shoes. And, not to mention, they’re pretty good looking. These stellar looking wing tip brogues are dipped in a leather upper that can be chosen in a variety of beautiful colors. They’re constructed with an EVA midsole and rubber outsole to ensure that no matter how many steps you take, your feet won’t suffer. That’s not all, to top it off, these shoes feature Grand.S technology (a Cole Haan specialty) that will keep your soles ready for more movement.

Cole Haan riginalGrand Wingtip Oxford, most comfortable dress shoes



Buy: Cole Haan riginalGrand Wingtip Oxford $ 160.00

2. Dr. Scholls Sync Oxford

You should already know by the name of Dr. Scholl that these are going to feel like clouds on your feet. These faux leather brogues use BE FREE Energy technology in the insole with three different zones to push comfort to the max. Each shoe has additional support near the toes, high recovery foam at the ball and dense foam at the heel for each part of the specific needs of the foot. Plus, take a look at how beautiful these brogues are. You can not be wrong.

Dr. Scholl’s Sync Oxford, the most comfortable dress shoes

Buy: Dr. Scholls Sync Oxford $ 49.95

3. Johnston & Murphy Waterproof XC4 Casual Dress Plain Toe Sneaker

We’ve all been there. You are walking outside the house about to board the train when a raindrop hits the tip of your nose. It’s about to rain. Comfortable dress shoes can’t go any further when it comes to keeping you warm, which means the majority, when wet, will have you SOL. Fortunately, that’s not the case with the Johnston & Murphys plain-toe sneakers. These waterproof bad boys will keep your feet dry no matter what. Complete with the magical EVA midsole, you’re all set with these.

Johnston & Murphy Waterproof XC4 Casual Dress Plain Toe Sneaker



Buy: Johnston & Murphy Waterproof XC4 Casual Dress Plain Toe Sneaker $ 178.95

4. Clarks made-to-measure tie

These have the same look you know from a pair of brogues. No gimmicks, no gimmicks, just a stylish and comfortable men’s dress shoe. Its shiny leather upper will keep you looking good and a dual density Ortholite footbed with a rebounding EVA sole to ensure that every step you take will make you want to walk further. For added comfort, each oxford has a toe and heel pad that absorbs shock and produces energy.

Clarks Un Tailor Tie, the most comfortable dress shoes



Buy: Clarks Un Tailor Tie $ 140.00

5. Cole Haan riginalGrand Energy Twin Oxford

While the majority of comfortable dress shoes should stick to more neutral tones that match just about anything, a pop of color never hurts anyone. Cole Haans riginalGrand Energy Twin Oxford has hit the nail on the head by pairing classic color and design with the subtle energy we want to see in a shoe. It features a leather upper with a moisture-wicking lining to say goodbye to sweaty feet. The shoe features full rebound technology to fight shock, return energy and properly cushion your foot. Thoroughly with a light neon green? It will be a yes on our part.

Cole Haan riginalGrand Energy Twin Oxford, most comfortable dress shoes



Buy: Cole Haan riginalGrand Energy Twin Oxford $ 250.00

6. TOMS Navi dress shoe

You know TOMS, don’t you? The business that gives someone in need a pair of shoes with every purchase? Well, they also make comfortable dress shoes. These Navi dress shoes are made with a suede and leather upper to ensure a stylish look all day long. Walk around a lot? Good. These TOMS have an OrthoLite Eco X40 sockliner to cushion your foot no matter how far you walk. To top it off, these dress shoes are made entirely from plant derivatives and recycled materials.

TOMS Navi dress shoe



Buy: TOMS Navi Dress Shoe $ 99.95

7. Wolf & Shepherd Crossover Longwing

Italian leather? Go on. It’s not dapper than that. With a full grain Italian calfskin upper and super soft, abrasion resistant sheepskin lining, these long wings will make you feel like you’re wandering the streets of Rome in the best outerwear in the world. world. Not only are they striking, but they also feature a memory foam footbed providing peak comfort for miles and miles of walking.

Wolf & Shepherd Crossover Longwing



Buy: Crossover Wolf & Shepherd Longwing $ 250.00

8. Thursday Boot Captain Boot

These boots are made to walk and that is exactly what they will do. Were big Thursday Boot fans here at SPY, so don’t be so shocked to name the Captain Boot one of the most comfortable dress shoes. Because, yes, boots can be dress shoes. These are some of the most beautiful, durable and comfortable boots we’ve ever come across. They have cork midsoles that adapt to your feet over time and a DuraEVA comfort band that keeps your feet super comfortable. You can also easily dress them up or down.

Thursday Boot Captain Boot, the most comfortable dress shoes



Buy: Thursday Boot Captain Boot $ 199.00

