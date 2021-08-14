Fashion
Activist Shaun King announces ‘private’ fashion line
Now Shaun King wants to be a fashion mogul.
The controversial civil rights activist, dogged by allegations of shady deals and a lack of transparency in his charitable fundraiser, now sells a line of t-shirts and hoodies on social media.
Instagram. It’s just for you, ”King posted Wednesday at his 3.8 million mark. Instagram followers. “Only sell them here to our private community.
The collection, dubbed “A Real One” and in the works for over a year, will launch next month, King, 41, said.
King hasn’t posted any photos of the new merchandise.
The activist’s followers were asked to email him for a preview and advance purchase, according to King’s Instagram profile, but the listing did not provide an immediate response.
An Instagram account for “A Real One” had 76,000 subscribers.
King helped raise $ 3.2 million for a Black Lives Matter political action committee, but other activists want to know how that money was spent – and the mother of a young victim lambasted him for having asked for donations without his permission.
The announcement of the new business follows calls King made to his supporters, begging for money to help his family relocate from their property in North Brunswick, NJ, after The Post featured the house in an article last month.
The sprawling five-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot lakefront property was purchased by King’s wife, Rai-Tonicia King, an educator and doctoral candidate, for $ 842,000 last year, according to public records . The family moved from a luxury rental to downtown Brooklyn earlier this year, records show.
“Now we need to find a new home, move and have 24/7 security,” King said in a tweet before deactivating his Twitter account last week.
“The costs are outrageous. And to be frank, we just don’t have it, ”said the father of five, who also set his Instagram to“ private, ”preventing the general public from seeing his posts, also wrote.
There was no “for sale” sign on the property last week, and no 911 calls made from the property between July 31, when The Post was first published, and this week, according to North Brunswick Police, who responded to a Freedom of Information Request submitted by La Poste.
Nonetheless, King’s supporters, including Texas civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, have asked for donations to the family’s Venmo accounts.
What is happening to the King family is fundamentally unfair and heartbreaking, but for the safety of their children they have to move ”, Merritt said. “Security advisers warned them to do it quickly. This is an expensive proposition and will force them to sell their home at a loss. “
Even Hollywood actress Sharon Stone offered to help King.
“If you need a place to stay in the meantime, my guesthouse is yours behind guarded doors,” Stone said in an Instagram post last week.
But others accused the activist of fraud.
“All of you, Shaun King, are playing opposite. Last week he needed money to move his family, now he’s asking you all to give him money to buy his new hoodies, ”the reporter said. Ernest owens in an August 11 tweet. “It’s almost like he doesn’t have a spine or care…”
King did not respond to a request for comment.
