Fashion
Fernandes and Pogba shine as five-star Man Utd defeat Leeds
Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick and Paul Pogba provided four assists as Manchester United beat Leeds 5-1 in a crowded Old Trafford on Saturday to kick off their Premier League season on the right foot.
In front of 73,000, the biggest football crowd in the UK since March 2020, United rioted with their two midfield maestros sparking hopes of a challenge for a first league title since Alex Ferguson retired as a manager in 2013.
Fernandes gave the home side a deserved halftime lead but Leeds equalized early in the second half thanks to a superb strike from Luke Ayling.
However, with Pogba in scintillating form, United was not to be turned down as the Frenchman outfitted Mason Greenwood, Fernandes and Fred, while Fernandes achieved his first United hat-trick in a striking manner.
“People talk about the quality of Paul, but his quality is not disputed,” Fernandes said. “We know what he can do and today he showed it. He’s an important player for us.”
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men finished far behind Manchester City in the Premier League last season with hopes of a title challenge dashed by their poor record in front of an empty Old Trafford.
The Theater of Dreams has been transformed into a cacophony of noise by a packed house, resulting in a similar transformation on United’s pitch.
Home fans were on their feet even before a ball was kicked to welcome Raphael Varane as the French center-back marched onto the pitch after arriving from Real Madrid for a fee of 40million ($ 55million).
Varane was not listed in time to make his debut, while United’s other big signing of the summer, Jadon Sancho, started on the bench.
“We know the quality of the players who came in, but the team was already very good. We showed that last season,” added Fernandes. “We didn’t win any trophies, but the team was growing. Do something with that mentality.”
– Pogba ignores speculation –
United were also without Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani, but it allowed Pogba to thrive in his favorite role to the left of a top three.
The 28-year-old has again been the source of speculation in recent weeks after playing for France in an otherwise disappointing Euro 2020 for the world champions.
But Pogba finally produced his international form for United as he surpassed his assists tally for the entire 2020/21 league season in 90 minutes.
Pogba’s soaked ball over the top made Fernandes a perfect choice to open the scoring in the 30th minute, as Illan Meslier couldn’t stop his powerful effort despite his footing.
Leeds were fortunate enough to enter half-time with just one goal behind and appeared to have regrouped at the break when they stunningly equalized three minutes after the start of the second half.
Ayling advanced from the right-back to unleash an unstoppable 25-yard effort into the top corner for his very first Premier League goal.
However, the jubilation of Leeds’ traveling support was short-lived thanks to Pogba’s vision four minutes later.
Greenwood was the recipient of the defensive pass this time around as he sprinted past Pascal Struijk and shot with precision at the far post.
Fernandes then netted his second of the afternoon from another Pogba pass before ending his first United hat trick in style with a hard-hitting finish in the roof of the net from Victor Lindelof’s long ball.
Pogba’s fourth assist of the afternoon allowed Fred to score a rare goal from the edge of the box.
Solskjaer could then afford the luxury of giving Sancho his debut with the game won as the 73million winger and Anthony Martial were presented for the final 15 minutes.
They couldn’t add to the score, but United’s job was already done as they sent an early warning to their title rivals.
kca / dmc
Sources
2/ https://news.yahoo.com/fernandes-pogba-shine-five-star-133242875.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]