Fashion
Mindy Kaling Makes A Festive Style Statement In A Tasseled Kaftan Dress With Matching Platform Sandals
Mindy Kaling looks relaxed while enjoying a late birthday party with her friends while serving up summer vibes with her outfit.
Mindy Project actress posted a photo on Instagram yesterday alongside her friends celebrating the actress’ late birthday with a spa day. Overall, Kaling wore a green kaftan incorporating blue patterns sewn throughout.
More New Shoes
As for the shoes, Kaling wore a pair of green semi-platform sandals that featured two straps placed on each foot.
Kaling is a fan of innovative, forward-thinking clothing that makes a statement within the fashion industry and generally supports black fashion brands and others that support important social initiatives. She tends to splash around in clothes that have interesting prints or graphics, edgy dresses, flowy partings and fun sweaters. The actress also posts movies of her working out on Instagram as she wears trendy and colorful sportswear. Some of the designers who adorn her closet are Autumn Adeigbo, Rodarte and even Chanel. When it comes to shoes, she has an affinity for wearing silhouettes from brands such as Miu Miu, Kate Spade and Tory Burch.
Kaling is a master at blending affordable brands with top designers while mixing styles from brands like J.Crew and Pangaia. When feeling glitzy or strolling the red carpets, the Inside Out actress wears stellar dresses from renowned brands like Oscar de la Renta, Alex Perry and Dolce & Gabbana.
Slip on a pair of platform sandals and add a touch of freshness to your latest summer outfits, inspired by Mindy Kaling.
Saks Fifth Avenue
To buy: Rag & Bone Parque padded cork slides, $ 225.
DSW
To buy: Franco Sarto Birch Slide Sandal, $ 49.98.
Nordstrom
To buy: UGG Nella Slingback Platform Sandal, $ 54.98.
Click on the gallery to view Mindy Kalings best shoes.
Launch gallery: Mindy Kaling’s best shoes
The best of footwear
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/mindy-kaling-makes-festive-style-192728914.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
