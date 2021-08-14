Are there really more men than women in Nottingham?





It’s an alluring thought for many men when faced with the prospect of moving to Nottingham. But how true is the idea that there are seven women for every man in the city? The idea was thought to come from the lace industry, which was predominantly made up of women. Another school of thought is that there were many more women when the men went to war. But could this surely be said of any town or city? Hilary Sylvester, Executive President of the Nottingham Civic Society, explained how the idea came about. She said the ratio was intended to apply to the working-age population rather than as a whole. Hilary added: I think maybe it’s because of the Nottingham industry, and not just the lace industry.

Once that has diminished, one would think that the inequality in numbers has diminished as well.

She added that there was no heavy industry in Nottingham like there was in places like Sheffield, with steel, or Birmingham, with the auto industry. Nottingham had instead the hosiery and clothing industry. Hilary added that the tobacco industry employed a lot of women, as did Boots and other drug companies, as well as bicycle makers, like Raleigh. To read all of the most important and best stories first sign up to read our newsletters here. In terms of textiles and fashion, she said places like Meridian, a large factory on Haydn Road, employed a lot of women. What happened to the men? Hilary asked. Many went to jobs outside of Nottingham, certainly places like mining, which were in areas like Wollaton, Gedling and Cotgrave, as well as brick making – this seems to be forgotten. There was a large brickyard at Woodborough Road – the bricks from there were used to build London’s St Pancras Station. She added: It seems very unlikely, that once a city suddenly had all these women. Whether it is women working or just living here is not clear. There are actually more men than women in Nottingham. At the last census in 2011, the city’s population of 305,680 consisted of 153,777 men (50.3%) and 151,903 women (49.7%).

