Olympics connect with new school name, historic main – Marin Independent Journal





You never know where Olympic fame could take you. The Tokyo 2021 Summer Olympics are over, but Sausalito’s lawyer Steve Healeys’ connection to the games remains more than a fleeting one. Healys’ niece, Lynn Williams of Fresno, was an integral part of the United States women’s soccer team and its bronze medal performance. Last week also marked the anniversary of the 1936 Berlin Olympics, where Jesse Owens’ four gold medals shattered Adolf Hitler’s myth of Aryan superiority. Archie Williams, whose name recently replaced Sir Francis Drake at San Anselmo High School and will be officially recognized at a commemoration ceremony on August 25, also a medalist in Berlin. Williams became a pilot who formed the Tuskegee Airman, the famous WWII regiment. He then served in the Air Force over the skies of Korea during that struggle of the early 1950s with the Communists. After graduating as an engineer from the University of California at Berkeley, Williams spent his last 20 professional years as an educator at Drake High, which now bears his name. The claim that Drake had his hands clean regarding slavery is a myth. It doesn’t stand up to a bit of astute research uncovered by the curiosity of Tamalpais Union High School district administrator Kevin Saavedra. In a written exchange between Saavedra and Robert J. Blyth, curator of the World Maritime History Museum, the curator wrote: “Thank you for your recent investigation regarding Sir John Hawkins and Sir Francis Drake. I’m glad you took the time to point out the inconsistencies and, in this case, the inaccuracies on the museum’s website. Sir John Hawkins undertook three slave voyages to West Africa in 1563/3, 1564/5 and 1567/9 – Drake accompanied him on all three voyages. Hawkins was the descendant of a wealthy shipbuilding family and mentored Drake on his many slave transport trips between 1562 and 1569. It is estimated that the privateers enslaved nearly 1,200 Africans, which would have ” involved in killing three times as many people ”. Karma caught up with both. On November 12, 1595, Hawkins met his fate off the coast of Puerto Rico, leading an armada of 27 ships in an unsuccessful attempt to save his captive son, Richard, held by the Spanish. Drake escaped and sailed to Panama, but was shot down by dysentery 14 days later off the coast of Portobello. Hawkins and Drake were both buried at sea. As high school students, we had neither the knowledge nor the courage to challenge Drake’s existing orthodoxy. At best, we were mesmerized by what turned out to be a fake brass plaque placed near Point Reyes, supposedly by the explorer in 1579. We now know that color and gender equality are finally coming to Marin. Witness: A beloved black hero and educator who had something to do with saving the world from Nazi and Axis rule has a school named after him, rather than someone remembered for planting the flag of colonialism and slavery in the Americas. The universe arc leans more toward justice as it elevates longtime Redwood High African-American advisor LaSandra White to director of Archie Williams High. Just five years ago, graffiti on a Redwood sculpture included an insult directed at White. We have come a long way since then. Who knows, maybe one day Healys’ niece, Métis bronze medalist Lynn Williams, will have a school named after her.

