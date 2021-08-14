Connect with us

Fashion

Sparkle Network to host evening dresses sale

Published

1 min ago

on

By

 


Sparkle Network, a local nonprofit, will host a session of its Dress Into A Dream evening gown sale in Shelby Township next month. The nonprofit hopes to raise funds by selling evening dresses for $ 10 to fund its mission to provide free prom dresses in the spring to those who cannot afford them.

Sparkle Network, a local nonprofit, will host a session of its Dress Into A Dream evening gown sale in Shelby Township next month. The nonprofit hopes to raise funds by selling evening dresses for $ 10 to fund its mission to provide free prom dresses in the spring to those who cannot afford them.

Photo provided by Sparkle Network

Publicity

SHELBY TOWNSHIP – The nonprofit Sparkle Network will be hosting a Fall Dress Into A Dream evening gown sale next month in hopes of raising funds to support its mission of getting free prom dresses for those who cannot afford it.

The Dress Into A Dream evening gown sale will take place at Expresson Coffee in Shelby Township on September 5th. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The dresses will be available for $ 10 each and will come in all sizes and lengths.

All proceeds will be used to restock items for the Prom Closet 2022 Project Tour.

Begun by helping someone gear up for the ball in 2014, the Prom Closet Project expanded, and in 2016, Sparkle Network founder and chairman of the board, Moe Lietz, found it necessary to let it be something that travels around the area to help as many girls as possible.

Lietz said that sometimes families even buy a gown or dresses as a way to donate it to other students.

“We are happy to be able to help teens not only in the spring with prom dresses, but also in the fall. Many of the families and teens we see in the fall buy the gown or dresses as a way to pass them on to other students. Some teens don’t tell me to add them to the spring contact list, just that they want to help someone get to the prom and that their purchase will help make that possible, ”Lietz said via email.

Each girl has half an hour to 45 minutes to try on as many dresses as she wants until she finds the right one. The Prom Closet Project also has shoes, accessories, and even makeup samples for girls to choose from to complete their look.

Girls who wish to attend prom time are not charged for anything. They only need to make an appointment by sending an email to [email protected] with the location they wish to attend in the subject line; they include their name, twice they could come day in the closet at that location, and what school they attend in the body of the email.

Lara Shovlin, the owner of the cafe, said she looks forward to being a part of the community.

“We love to support local charities by giving back to others, like the Sparkle Network. We are delighted to use this new space to house a clothing store for young girls in the region, ”she said in an email.

Terri McKay, a parent, said the program was able to help her daughter get the perfect ball gown for her.

“The Sparkle Network dress program has helped my daughter have a current style dress that fits her that I couldn’t have bought for her as a single mom. Maureen’s positivity is contagious and we had fun shopping and trying on dresses, ”she said.

Lietz said she was touching up on site.

For more information or to submit an application, visit sparklenetwork.org or send an email to [email protected] Sparkle Network needs an app to be able to plan accordingly due to space constraints.

Publicity

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.candgnews.com/news/sparkle-network-to-host-homecoming-dress-sale-121314

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: