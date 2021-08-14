Sparkle Network to host evening dresses sale

Sparkle Network, a local nonprofit, will host a session of its Dress Into A Dream evening gown sale in Shelby Township next month. The nonprofit hopes to raise funds by selling evening dresses for $ 10 to fund its mission to provide free prom dresses in the spring to those who cannot afford them. Photo provided by Sparkle Network

SHELBY TOWNSHIP – The nonprofit Sparkle Network will be hosting a Fall Dress Into A Dream evening gown sale next month in hopes of raising funds to support its mission of getting free prom dresses for those who cannot afford it.

The Dress Into A Dream evening gown sale will take place at Expresson Coffee in Shelby Township on September 5th. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The dresses will be available for $ 10 each and will come in all sizes and lengths.

All proceeds will be used to restock items for the Prom Closet 2022 Project Tour.

Begun by helping someone gear up for the ball in 2014, the Prom Closet Project expanded, and in 2016, Sparkle Network founder and chairman of the board, Moe Lietz, found it necessary to let it be something that travels around the area to help as many girls as possible.

Lietz said that sometimes families even buy a gown or dresses as a way to donate it to other students.

“We are happy to be able to help teens not only in the spring with prom dresses, but also in the fall. Many of the families and teens we see in the fall buy the gown or dresses as a way to pass them on to other students. Some teens don’t tell me to add them to the spring contact list, just that they want to help someone get to the prom and that their purchase will help make that possible, ”Lietz said via email.

Each girl has half an hour to 45 minutes to try on as many dresses as she wants until she finds the right one. The Prom Closet Project also has shoes, accessories, and even makeup samples for girls to choose from to complete their look.

Girls who wish to attend prom time are not charged for anything. They only need to make an appointment by sending an email to [email protected] with the location they wish to attend in the subject line; they include their name, twice they could come day in the closet at that location, and what school they attend in the body of the email.

Lara Shovlin, the owner of the cafe, said she looks forward to being a part of the community.

“We love to support local charities by giving back to others, like the Sparkle Network. We are delighted to use this new space to house a clothing store for young girls in the region, ”she said in an email.

Terri McKay, a parent, said the program was able to help her daughter get the perfect ball gown for her.

“The Sparkle Network dress program has helped my daughter have a current style dress that fits her that I couldn’t have bought for her as a single mom. Maureen’s positivity is contagious and we had fun shopping and trying on dresses, ”she said.

Lietz said she was touching up on site.

For more information or to submit an application, visit sparklenetwork.org or send an email to [email protected] Sparkle Network needs an app to be able to plan accordingly due to space constraints.