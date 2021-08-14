SF police arrest suspect in attempted robbery of elderly Asian man





In May, a 70-year-old Asian man was assaulted in Norvalley and the assailant also attempted to steal a watch from his wrist. However, San Francisco Police have now arrested and detained their 20-year-olds, believed to be behind the assault. Attacks against members of the AAPI community Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, it has continued to increase considerably. San Francisco Increase in violence against Asian minoritiesIt received media attention from across the country, among puncture wounds, attacks and thieves, especially among the elderly. At 3:07 p.m. on May 25, a 70-year-old Asian man, whose name had not yet been released and was subsequently injured in a non-life threatening attack, was assaulted in a sleepy part of town . (The perpetrator also injured a 30-year-old woman who was a male friend and attempted to intervene. Both men and women were treated by first responders on the ground.) However, the perpetrator was arrested and detained. According to KRON4After the investigator was able to identify and identify the perpetrator using a DNA sample taken from the victim’s clothing. “The investigator was able to obtain a sample of the suspect’s DNA from the victim’s clothing. The investigator also obtained the telephone recording of the suspect and placed him at the scene, ”he said. I am. San Francisco Police Department press release.. “The suspect has been identified as a 23-year-old Dreshaun Townsend in southern San Francisco. On August 10, 2021, an SFPD flight details investigator and a member of the SFPD tactical unit issued an investigative warrant and arrest warrant 3,700 blocks on Radburn Drive. I turned it off. In southern San Francisco. “ Police say Townsend was then detained and arrested without incident. Hugh was later transferred to the San Francisco County Jail and is now “charged with attempted theft (664/211 PC), assault by means capable of causing grievous bodily harm (245 (a) (4) PC ) and firearms. Reserved for “Reinforcement”. (12022.53 (a) CP). According to the SFPD, Townsend also had two open terms based in San Benito and Kern counties. Despite his arrest, sci-fi police found it to be an open and active investigation. Therefore, if you have the information, please call the SFPD Help Line (1-415-575-4444) or send the tip to TIP411 via SMS. “SFPD” For more information on hate crimes and hate motivated incidents, and the distinguishing features between the two, please visit: sf-hrc.org/san-francisco-coalition-against-haine-violence-cahv.. Related: Two elderly Asian women stabbed in mid-sized market, suspects arrested Another attack on older Asians, another round of blame games between the police and the prosecutor Photo: Getty Images / Alex_Schmidt

