Serena Williams exudes sophistication in a bodycon cream dress
Serena Williams exudes sophistication in a bodycon cream dress as she promotes her eponymous fashion line
She runs her eponymous Serena fashion line.
And tennis champion Serena Williams looked fabulous as she modeled the latest outfits in her collection in an Instagram post shared on Saturday.
The superstar, 39, exuded sophistication in a taupe Leena Crossback sweater dress that clung to her incredible figure.
If you have it! Serena Williams looked fabulous as she wore the latest outfits in her collection in an Instagram post shared on Saturday
“Look back (peach emoji),” captioned Serena, accompanied by a tag for her fashion line.
The outfit caught the attention of many fans, including her husband Alexis Ohanian, who simply commented, “Okay.”
In the photos, Serena displayed her body as she wore the bodycon dress while wearing a pair of matching heels.
Another snap captured the athlete exposing her toned figure as she posed her back towards the camera.
Wow factor: Williams showed off her toned back as she posed with her behind towards the camera
He approves! Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian commented “Ok” in the photo
The athlete announced the launch of his online store Serena in 2018.
She wrote: “They say life is about timing. I learned this lesson when I was 18, when I chose to play light tennis because I wanted to go to fashion school. Some criticized my decision, but I knew I had two loves – tennis and fashion – and that I had to find a way to make them coexist.
“After 15 years of false starts, and fashion people telling me ‘no’, it only made me work harder. As a result, I discovered what it meant to invest in myself and I allowed this belief in myself to lead me to achieve my dream.
XOXO: The athlete has been married to Reddit co-founder Alexis since 2017
Just girls! She shares three-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with her husband
‘Today I am proud to launch @serena, my own online store. Never stop believing in yourself, you are worth it.
Aside from her work as a fashionista, Serena is best known for her highly successful career on the tennis court.
Recently, however, the star announced that she would be retiring from the Western Southern Open in Mason, Ohio, due to her right leg injury.
Serena hasn’t played since she injured her leg at Wimbledon. She slipped on wet grass in a first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus and was forced to retire.
“Unfortunately, I won’t be playing at the Western & Southern Open next week as I am still recovering from my leg injury at Wimbledon,” said Williams, 20th, who won the event in 2014 and 2015. “I I’m going to miss all of my fans in Cincinnati that I look forward to seeing every summer, and I plan to be back on the field very soon.
Make moves: Wiliams plays day two of Wimbledon in June 2021
