Alex Scott impresses in skin-tight denim dress for Football Focus debut – and fans are all saying the same

Fresh out of her two week stay presenting the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Alex scott is back on screens in a major new presenting role – and promising to be sensational! MORE: Alex Scott Looks Gorgeous In Skinny Leather Pants And Killer Heels The former Arsenal striker and Strictly the star made her debut as the new host of a weekend sports show Focus on football on Saturday afternoon, andput on a fitted denim dress for the occasion. Sweeping her long dark hair to one side, she completed her look with a pair of simple gold earrings, nude nails, and natural makeup. Loading the player … WATCH: Alex Scott shares message for Dan Walker as she is named new Focus on football host The first time Alex hosted the show was a treat for viewers, who wasted no time taking to social media to share their support for the TV star. As one fan tweeted: “Great debut in charge @AlexScott, I really enjoyed the show and the good chemistry with @DionDublinsDube and @MicahRichards.” MORE: Alex Scott’s stunning £ 1.5million London home revealed – photos MORE: BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker Jokes About His New Partner Strictly Another added: “@AlexScott was good at the Olympics, but she is absolutely natural Focus on football,while a third simply wrote: “Alex Scott is totally running #FootballFocus.” Alex made her debut as the new host of Focus on football On Saturday Alex was announced as the show’s first permanent host in May following news that BBC breakfast Anchor Dan Walker would step down after 12 years – and on Friday he wrote a moving tribute to his replacement. Sharing a snap of the two of them, the soon-to-be-released 44-year-old broadcaster Come dance strictly dancefloor, wrote: “Football Focus was my dream job and being able to do it for 12 years was an incredible privilege. “A new chapter begins this weekend and I wish my friend @ alexscott2 all the best in the chair. She has a great team around her and I’m sure she will be brilliant.” Alex was touched by Dan’s kind words and replied, “I will try to make you proud. [heart emoji] Big shoes to fill in, but I can come home and cheer you on as you speed your way down the Strictly x x dance floor. “ MORE: Alex Scott’s Daily Diet: TV Presenter Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Revealed Alex started her career playing football at the age of eight and played professionally for Arsenal, Birmingham City as well as the Boston Breakers football team before retiring from the sport in 2017. She also represented the GB team at the 2012 Olympics. As an expert, Alex covered the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2019 Women’s World Cup. In 2019, she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, where she partnered with Neil Jones and came in fifth. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

