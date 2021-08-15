Notes from Kihnu by Raul Dias

The women of Kihnu do everything from building houses, farming and repairing to governing and maintaining the island’s iconic lighthouse.



the Kihnu Virve is a rather unusual ferry for two reasons. On the one hand, its glossy white hull is adorned with bright blue tribal symbols that belong to the small community of around 700 Kihnu indigenous people. They are the first inhabitants of the eponymous island of Kihnu, located off the west coast of Estonia. A place where the waters of the Baltic Sea are surprisingly calm and shallow.

But more importantly, the ferry is named after one of Estonian living legends, Virve Koster, a 93-year-old folk singer who is also part of the Kihnu people. This community is so distinct that UNESCO recognized its culture as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2008, and it is widely believed to be the last matriarchy in Europe of which Koster is the queen without Crown !

Wooded lands

It’s a hot summer afternoon that I board the ferry in the modest-sized port of Munalaiu on the mainland. My destination is the tiny 16 km². the wooded island of Kihnu, which includes four tightly knit villages. If I had made this 20 minute drive in winter, I could have crossed the famous ice road that forms over the sea, effectively connecting the two land masses.

The pine forests and idyllic beaches of Kihnu Island. Getty Images / iStockphoto

As I navigate the calm waters, I can’t help but draw parallels with the legendary Greek island of Lesvos in the northern Aegean Sea. Just like Lesbos, who were said to be ruled by a phalanx of goddesses, life in Kihnu revolves around the primordial axis of The Matriarch, the de facto guardian of the island’s culture.

Once on the island, I quickly learn that Kihnu is a place run by women thanks to historical circumstances that have slowly taken root in the culture. The Kihnu people were first mentioned in written documents around 600 years ago, although there is evidence that mainland fishermen and sealers settled here around 3,000 years ago.

Interestingly, these are the same activities that islanders today depend on for their livelihoods. Over the centuries, as men spent most of their lives at sea, often for weeks at a time, women became responsible for the land and thus took on the role of weavers of the socio-cultural fabric of the islands. Literally.

Lighthouse on the island of Kihnu in Estonia. Getty Images / iStockphoto

Iconic lighthouse

Known for their flowing, pinstriped red skirts, which they weave in winter, the women of Kihnu do everything from building houses, farming and repairing to governing and maintaining the iconic lighthouse of the island, run by Elly Karjam, with rosy cheeks. . Vintage side saddle motorcycles, believed to be relics of Estonia’s Soviet past, are their preferred mode of transportation.

The church on Kihnu Island. Getty Images / iStockphoto

A woman from the island’s tourist information center tells me that even the local church is run by a group of women. Speaking of which, the Kihnu have a tradition that once a woman reaches her sixties, she begins to weave the funeral garments in which she is to be buried, all in the bright blue hue which is the color of mourning for the community. Additionally, to show that they are strong in body even in death, other women stuff hay into the deceased’s stockings and arms to mimic the sturdy figure she appreciated when she was alive and capable.

Back on the mainland, I quickly realize that there is a lot of skepticism among other Estonians about life in Kihnu.

Many think the Matriarchy Angle is a bit of a smokescreen and not quite a precise description of everyday life there. A chic and modern tale à la Lesbos for the romantic inclined tourist, they claim.

They say the hallmark of Kihnus matriarchy is simply the absence of men for most of the year, as well as the lack of expectations that some jobs on earth should not be done by women. There is no formal denial of human rights, and anthropologists believe that there has never been an unambiguous matriarchal society on Kihnu. At least not in a way similar to the archetypal patriarchal societies were used to seeing.

But for those like me who have been on the island and felt the megawatt of feminine power illuminated everything, Kihnus’ magnetism is undeniable. Myth or not!

The Mumbai-based restaurant writer and critic is passionate about food, travel and luxury, not necessarily in that order.