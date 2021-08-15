Fashion
Vintage vehicles adorn the parking lot of a center of life for the elderly | Anniston
Hot rod engines on a hot Alabama afternoon brought back memories on Saturday for residents and visitors of the McClellan Senior Living Classic Hot Rod Car Show.
More than 22 vintage vehicles lined the parking lot of the senior residential complex as their owners huddled in the shade of the trees to escape the oppressive August sun. At the entrance to the Living Center, a lone guitarist performed while residents looked at the old cars.
Carol Dingler, director of activities at McClellan Senior Living, said the annual event was canceled last year due to COVID, although the center held a vintage car parade through the parking lot much to the amusement of the elderly residents. who would have remembered when this the range was new.
It’s just entertainment for them and something for them to do, enjoy and have a great time, Dingler said.
There is plenty of food, something to eat and drink, and some activities for the kids, she says.
I just couldn’t imagine what it would be like to live back in the days when all cars looked like this, but I know for them it probably brings back a lot of memories, Dingler said.
Dingler is an avid vintage car enthusiast herself, noting that her first car was a 1966 Mustang.
I love them all, I love this Corvette, the Mustangs, Dingler said, pointing to the vehicles.
Rickey Humphries from Alexandria had just finished his lunch of hot dogs, baked beans and potato salad as he sat with his friends and family in the back of his 1969 orange Charger lively.
We bought it when our son was 14 and gave it to him for his 16th birthday. In 2012 he wanted me to build him a big motor, he has a 520 Stroker motor, said Humphries a few years ago he wanted to buy a wood processor and he was talking about selling it so I told my wife that we had to buy it,
Humphries said he and his wife go to auto shows every weekend.
If you only mention old cars, you can draw a crowd anytime you want, he said.
Humphries said he appreciates the camaraderie of other vintage car owners.
It’s something to watch… we’ve always had Dodges, that’s all our dad drove, said Humphries.
Steve Foster and his son Jackson, 6, from the Anniston / Oxford area were also checking the scene.
We just heard about the auto show from friends and we wanted to support the community and see some really cool cars and get Jackson involved, he loves everything about the car, he likes it. takes care of everything, Foster said.
Foster said the auto show was excellent with excellent attendance and variety.
It has a bit of everything, Mopar, Ford, Chevy and all the cars are just amazing to look at, it’s just fascinating, just a step back in time, he said.
Foster said that years ago no two cars were the same.
You could tell the difference between a Ford, a Mopar and a Chevrolet, I mean driving down the road as they came towards you, you knew which one was which before you even got up on one, Foster said.
Foster went to pick up his son to give him a better look at one of the classic cars.
Back then everything was steel, leather, rubber, all the cars had nice chrome parts, the dashboards were a statement, they were very art-deco, Foster said. So much of the design inside the car has gone to the outside of the car, where today it’s really hard to tell the difference between an American made car and a foreign made car in terms of branding.
Foster said the mechanical-purpose cars of yesteryear had never been affected by the chip shortage that plagues high-tech vehicle makers today. He observed that change is on the horizon again with the advent of electric vehicles and predicted that when his son is older, the internal combustion engine will be a thing of the past.
John Miller of Huntsville and his friend sat next to Millers 1987 Buick Grand National. Miller said he had ventured south for an auto show in Gadsden, but it was canceled so the couple came to McClellan.
What’s special is its black, it only came black in 1987 and it was the fastest car built in 1987, it would beat Mustangs, Camaros and Corvettes, boasted Miller.
Miller said the car’s speedometer only goes at 85 mph, so it’s a mystery how fast Miller drove his Buick, which has a turbocharged V6 engine.
You have a nice car, that’s good, a passer-by remarked.
