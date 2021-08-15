India wins 18 compound women, men and mixed team gold medals at World Youth Archery Championships

Indian under-18 archers captured gold medals in the compound women’s, men’s and mixed team events at the World Junior Archery Championships in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday to complete one scan per team.

Cadet archers also clinched individual medals with Priya Gurjar winning silver and Parneet Kaur taking bronze. In the Under-21 category, Indias Sakshi Chaudhary won silver and Rishabh Yadav won bronze in the individual events.

While the Indian Women U18 lived up to their record with a convincing victory over Turkey, the men’s team beat the American seeds in a thrilling final.

Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar, who combined for 2,067 points to set a new under-18 world record in the compound women’s team qualification at that event, sailed to the final against the Turkey to win 228-216.

Team India wins gold in compound cadets! pic.twitter.com/azbJo04ZWc – World archery (@worldarchery) August 14, 2021

The junior men’s team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Chaudhary and Nitin Apar dominated the seeds of the United States in a thrilling final. Chaudhary was particularly impressive, scoring a perfect eight of eight of 10 in the final as India won 233-231 against recent world records.

Team India is the new Under-18 World Champion! pic.twitter.com/z8ruBGFN16 – World archery (@worldarchery) August 14, 2021

Priya Gurjar and Kushal Dalal then wiped out the Under-18 team events by beating the United States in the mixed category final.

Team India is the new under-18 mixed team world champion! pic.twitter.com/RBzJQIE4IT – World archery (@worldarchery) August 14, 2021

In the U18 women’s individual compound event, India had two representatives on the podium. Parneet Kaur won the bronze medal match while Priya Gurjar lost to Mexican Selene Rodriguez in the final to finish with the silver.

Selene Rodriguez is the new under-18 world champion in compound! pic.twitter.com/X56JcCnTuA – World archery (@worldarchery) August 14, 2021

#Archery Global Youth Scholarships A bronze medal for Parneet Kaur in the U18 women’s compound individual event to accompany the gold medal she won earlier in the women’s team event. World Archery pic.twitter.com/1DEGOKBrpn – The field (@thefield_in) August 14, 2021

The cadet compound archers of India thus ended their campaign with a total of five medals, including three gold medals. In the absence of the archery powers in Korea, as well as countries like China and Chinese Taipei, Indian archers dominated the U18 categories and impressed from the start. In the qualifying rounds, the U18 women’s team as well as the mixed team of Kushal Dalal and Priya Gurjar set new world records in the category.

Composed of less than 21 years

Indias Sakshi Chaudhary delivered a superb fight, pushing defending champion Amanda Mlinaric to the last arrow of the gold medal match. But the Croatian kept her cool to win 141-140 and win back-to-back titles. It was Chaudhary’s first appearance at the event.

Amanda Mlinaric is the new Women’s Under-21 Compound World Champion! pic.twitter.com/nvXgw4ZeJL – World archery (@worldarchery) August 14, 2021

Rishabh Yadav put in an outstanding performance in the bronze medal match against former Under-18 champion Sebastian Garcia. He produced two perfect 30-point sets and overcame an early deficit to win by the tiniest of margins in the end after his last arrow was scored 9-10.

Rishabh Yadav takes bronze in compound junior men! pic.twitter.com/crq4YJimiI – World archery (@worldarchery) August 14, 2021

Compound event finals (Saturday) Results Gold: Compound Cadets Team Women India (IND) – (TUR) Turkey India wins 228-216 Gold: Compound Cadets Men Team USA (USA) – (IND) India India wins 233-231 Gold: Compound Cadets Mixed Team India (IND) – (USA) USA India wins 155-152 Bronze: Compound Cadets Women BUTTON Hallie (GBR) – (IND) Parneet Kaur India wins 140-135 Gold: Compound Cadets Women GURJAR Priya (IND) – (MEX) RODRIGUEZ Selene Mexico wins 139-136 Gold: Compound Juniors Women CHAUDHARY Sakshi (IND) – (CRO) MLINARIC Amanda Croatia wins 141-140 Bronze: Compound Juniors Men YADAV Rishabh (IND) – (MEX) GARCIA Sebastian India wins 146-145

Priya Gurjar, who dominated the qualifying round and the team set a world record, narrowly missed individual gold, falling three points to Selene Rodriguez (136-139). Priya, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthil Kumar started the day calmly, winning the final against second seed Turkey. It was a fitting end to a great week for the trio.

Parneet (who missed a place in the final by just one point) went on to clinch a bronze medal, beating Hallie Boulton of Great Britain 140-135.

India will also fight for a fourth gold medal in the Junior Women Individual section and in search of a second bronze in the Junior Men Individual section.

The men’s U18 team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Chaudhary and Nitin Apar were in fantastic form, shocking the USA seeds 233-231 in an intriguing contest to win gold. The Indian trio narrowly won the first end (58-57) and increased their lead by two points by shooting 59 of 60 in the second end. In the third end, the Indians shot five perfect 10s for a three-point advantage that proved to be decisive as the American trio of Sawyer Sullivan, Isaac Sullivan and Nathan Zimmerman failed to make up the deficit despite their victory in the fourth end (59-58).

The mixed pair of seeds Priya and Dalal went on to make a clean sweep in the cadet team events, beating third seed USA 155-152 en route to a third gold medal.

India are also up for five more gold and four bronze in the recurve section on Sunday.

Recurve Arch Final (Sunday) Bronze: Recurve Cadets Women Team India (IND) – (GER) Germany Gold: Recurve Cadets Men Team India (IND) – (FRA) France Gold: Classic Cadets Mixed Team Japan (JPN) – (IND) India Bronze: Classic Cadets Women ONLY Manjiri Manoj (IND) – (NED) ROEFFEN Quinty Bronze: Recurve Cadets Men ZHANGBYRBAY Dauletkeldi (KAZ) – (IND) CHANGMAI Bishal Bronze: Recurve Junior Women Team India (IND) – (UKR) Ukraine Gold: Recurve Junior Men by team Spain (ESP) – (IND) India Gold: Classic Junior Mixed Team Spain (ESP) – (IND) India Gold: Recurve Junior Women CANALES Elia (ESP) – (IND) BARI Komalika

