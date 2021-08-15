Connect with us

Fashion

India wins 18 compound women, men and mixed team gold medals at World Youth Archery Championships

Published

19 seconds ago

on

By

 


Indian under-18 archers captured gold medals in the compound women’s, men’s and mixed team events at the World Junior Archery Championships in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday to complete one scan per team.

Cadet archers also clinched individual medals with Priya Gurjar winning silver and Parneet Kaur taking bronze. In the Under-21 category, Indias Sakshi Chaudhary won silver and Rishabh Yadav won bronze in the individual events.

While the Indian Women U18 lived up to their record with a convincing victory over Turkey, the men’s team beat the American seeds in a thrilling final.

Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthilkumar, who combined for 2,067 points to set a new under-18 world record in the compound women’s team qualification at that event, sailed to the final against the Turkey to win 228-216.

The junior men’s team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Chaudhary and Nitin Apar dominated the seeds of the United States in a thrilling final. Chaudhary was particularly impressive, scoring a perfect eight of eight of 10 in the final as India won 233-231 against recent world records.

Priya Gurjar and Kushal Dalal then wiped out the Under-18 team events by beating the United States in the mixed category final.

In the U18 women’s individual compound event, India had two representatives on the podium. Parneet Kaur won the bronze medal match while Priya Gurjar lost to Mexican Selene Rodriguez in the final to finish with the silver.

The cadet compound archers of India thus ended their campaign with a total of five medals, including three gold medals. In the absence of the archery powers in Korea, as well as countries like China and Chinese Taipei, Indian archers dominated the U18 categories and impressed from the start. In the qualifying rounds, the U18 women’s team as well as the mixed team of Kushal Dalal and Priya Gurjar set new world records in the category.

Composed of less than 21 years

Indias Sakshi Chaudhary delivered a superb fight, pushing defending champion Amanda Mlinaric to the last arrow of the gold medal match. But the Croatian kept her cool to win 141-140 and win back-to-back titles. It was Chaudhary’s first appearance at the event.

Rishabh Yadav put in an outstanding performance in the bronze medal match against former Under-18 champion Sebastian Garcia. He produced two perfect 30-point sets and overcame an early deficit to win by the tiniest of margins in the end after his last arrow was scored 9-10.

Compound event finals (Saturday)

Results
Gold: Compound Cadets Team Women

India (IND) – (TUR) Turkey

 India wins 228-216
Gold: Compound Cadets Men Team

USA (USA) – (IND) India

 India wins 233-231
Gold: Compound Cadets Mixed Team

India (IND) – (USA) USA

 India wins 155-152
Bronze: Compound Cadets Women

BUTTON Hallie (GBR) – (IND) Parneet Kaur

 India wins 140-135
Gold: Compound Cadets Women

GURJAR Priya (IND) – (MEX) RODRIGUEZ Selene

 Mexico wins 139-136
Gold: Compound Juniors Women

CHAUDHARY Sakshi (IND) – (CRO) MLINARIC Amanda

 Croatia wins 141-140
Bronze: Compound Juniors Men

YADAV Rishabh (IND) – (MEX) GARCIA Sebastian

 India wins 146-145

Priya Gurjar, who dominated the qualifying round and the team set a world record, narrowly missed individual gold, falling three points to Selene Rodriguez (136-139). Priya, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Senthil Kumar started the day calmly, winning the final against second seed Turkey. It was a fitting end to a great week for the trio.

Parneet (who missed a place in the final by just one point) went on to clinch a bronze medal, beating Hallie Boulton of Great Britain 140-135.

India will also fight for a fourth gold medal in the Junior Women Individual section and in search of a second bronze in the Junior Men Individual section.

The men’s U18 team of Kushal Dalal, Sahil Chaudhary and Nitin Apar were in fantastic form, shocking the USA seeds 233-231 in an intriguing contest to win gold. The Indian trio narrowly won the first end (58-57) and increased their lead by two points by shooting 59 of 60 in the second end. In the third end, the Indians shot five perfect 10s for a three-point advantage that proved to be decisive as the American trio of Sawyer Sullivan, Isaac Sullivan and Nathan Zimmerman failed to make up the deficit despite their victory in the fourth end (59-58).

The mixed pair of seeds Priya and Dalal went on to make a clean sweep in the cadet team events, beating third seed USA 155-152 en route to a third gold medal.

India are also up for five more gold and four bronze in the recurve section on Sunday.

Recurve Arch Final (Sunday)
Bronze: Recurve Cadets Women Team

India (IND) – (GER) Germany

Gold: Recurve Cadets Men Team

India (IND) – (FRA) France

Gold: Classic Cadets Mixed Team

Japan (JPN) – (IND) India

Bronze: Classic Cadets Women

ONLY Manjiri Manoj (IND) – (NED) ROEFFEN Quinty

Bronze: Recurve Cadets Men

ZHANGBYRBAY Dauletkeldi (KAZ) – (IND) CHANGMAI Bishal

Bronze: Recurve Junior Women Team

India (IND) – (UKR) Ukraine

Gold: Recurve Junior Men by team

Spain (ESP) – (IND) India

Gold: Classic Junior Mixed Team

Spain (ESP) – (IND) India

Gold: Recurve Junior Women

CANALES Elia (ESP) – (IND) BARI Komalika

REPORT: Indians vying for five compound gold and five recurve gold at World Youth Archery Championships

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://scroll.in/field/1002840/watch-india-bag-u18-womens-mens-mixed-team-compound-gold-medals-at-archery-world-youth-cships

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: