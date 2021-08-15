The pictorial vision of contemporary craftsmanship by Dior and Peter Doig

At Peter Doig Two trees (2017), an impressionistic and dreamlike depiction of three men silhouetted against a moonlit sea, the colorful diamond patterns, camouflage details and citrus undertones of their clothes have intense tactility. The 12-foot-wide painting, idiosyncratically ambiguous in its frame, appears to contain secrets in its rich brushstrokes. The figure on the right carries a silver video camera, appearing to be filming the other two men, who stand next to two twisted, moss-speckled trees. For A / W21, Dior’s menswear art director Kim Jones brought a sartorial lens to Doig’s work, zooming in on bodies in paintings by the Scotland-born, Trinidad-based artist, who are inspired by a wide range of photographic and artistic references (hockey players in bold colors, spectral Napoleonic soldiers, flaming lions and figures who wink at Rousseau and Cézanne), and transposing their silhouettes on the podium.

Jones’ artist collaborations have always gone beyond a supplied image splashed onto a T-shirt. At Louis Vuitton, he has collaborated twice with Jake and Dinos Chapman, and since joining Dior three years ago, he has worked with a multitude of artists to create varied interpretations of the human figure, Hajime Sorayama’s silver cyborgs and Daniel Arsham’s eroded sculptures in Amoako Boafo’s finger-painted expressionist representations of black identity and Kaws’ cartoonish forms. For the new collaboration, Jones was fascinated by translating the surfaces of Doig’s paintings, rich in layers of pigments, skeins of oil and drips of paint, into intricate fabrications. “Peter brought in a series of amazing watercolors,” says Jones. “I thought they would work great in mohair, which would have the same type of color registration.”

Dior and Peter Doig: a pictorial vision of contemporary craftsmanship

In his research, Doig delved into his own archives, marrying starry skies of Milky Way (1989-90), reproducing the fascinating landscape of Pelican Island (2006) with a single floating canoe, sampling colors such as bright orange, forest green and dark blue, extracting figures and fabrications and painting new pieces. Doig was drawn to the possibility of translating the painting into dense embroidery, jacquard weaves, fluffy knits, and intarsia patterns. “The clothes that had a reference in a painting carved into the three-dimensional form, adjusting the reality of a garment to a body, was an incredible process to watch,” he explains.

“Peter was there for every meeting and fitting,” says Jones. “He worked with all the elements of the Dior studio. We’re still texting each other pretty much every day, sending each other interesting things we’ve seen. Doig adds, “It was exciting and inspiring to work as part of a team, rather than solo in my studio.

The artist was struck by the links between the French house and his own career. Doig had studied at Central Saint Martins in the 1980s with milliner Stephen Jones, who worked with Kim Jones for over a decade and collaborated with Dior for twice that time. “Peter took Stephen’s hat boxes to Paris when he did his first show there,” Jones recalls.

Doig was also intrigued to learn that Christian Dior was once a gallery manager. Between 1929 and 1931, he and his business partner Pierre Colle presented some of France’s first exhibitions by Calder, Giacometti and Dalí. “I think it’s important to tell the whole story of Mr. Dior’s life,” Jones explains. “It’s about looking at the people who would have interested him today. Monsieur Dior has worked closely with Christian Bérard, and Peter is a collector of his work. ‘

In the late 1980s, Doig maintained his commitment to figurative painting as the art world was opened wide by the conceptual and provocative movement of the Young British Artists. Since joining Dior, Jones has also professed a dedication to artisanal craftsmanship while also bringing new energy to the Paris salon with athletic wear. Her A / W21 collection includes a series of bowler hats and berets, sported on the catwalk with ceremonial cuts, sleek peacoats and ribbed turtlenecks. These were handcrafted by Stephen Jones and hand painted by Doig, with Berard inspired designs, and they will be sold by private appointment. “Initially, I had only imagined a badge or an embellished print,” Jones says. “I like the level of craftsmanship behind the pieces. Each hat really tells a story.

In Gasthof (2002-04), two spooky figures, one dressed in a Napoleonic jacket and the other in a ceremonial coat trimmed with fur, stand against a colorful brick wall and a midnight blue starry sky. The work is based on a photograph of Doig and a friend in a crowd scene for Stravinsky’s Petrushka while he was working as a dressmaker for the English National Opera in the 1980s. But it also looks like two self-portraits with mustaches. The characters are the guardians of Doig’s dream world, a world that has been reinterpreted by Jones, as if they’ve walked through the foreground of its long green grass on the track. Like the superimposed pigments and the many references in Doig’s pieces, which span place, genre and time, Jones wants to delve even deeper into the artist’s supernatural universe. “We’ve just scratched the surface,” he says. §