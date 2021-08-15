Myleene Klass Impresses In Cream Polka Dot Puff Sleeve Dress As She Heads To Smooth Radio Studios

Myleene Klass looked summery in a cream polka dot dress on Saturday.

The 43-year-old singer brought the sun in a fashionable ensemble – which featured puffed sleeves and a gathered torso.

The mom of three cut a chic figure in the maxi dress that flattered her slim figure as she walked to Smooth Radio Studios.

The brunette beauty stepped out in a pair of black heeled sandals and shielded her eyes from the summer sun with black faded sunglasses.

Myleene accessorized with a plethora of gold jewelry, modeling a three-chain necklace and gold watch.

She looked stunning as she sported a subtle yet glamorous makeup palette, adding a touch of contour and nude lipstick.

Myleene shares daughters Ava, 13, and Hero, nine, with ex-husband Graham Quinn, while she has son Apollo, two, with fiance Simon, 46.

The family of five recently enjoyed a sunny getaway to Spain.

Myleene got engaged to Simon last September, admittingshe was shocked when he asked the question on the fifth anniversary of their first date.

Talk to Good morning! magazine, Myleene recounted how Simon knelt in their garden shed which he turned into a replica of where they had their first date and surprised her with a diamond ring from nine carats.

She said, “We are engaged! I was absolutely blown away. He even replicated the dinner we had with a burger and fries, followed by a cherry pie.

“When he knelt down and started fumbling under the table, I thought he was joking. Then I thought, “Oh my God, he’s real.” I was completely speechless.

Simon added: “It’s kind of fuzzy, but I think I said something like, ‘Myleene Angela Klass, will you marry me?’

“And I had to say it again… and I think I said it a third time. Finally she said yes and we were both in tears.

He spared no expense for the proposal, even borrowing the table and chairs they used from Little House’s private club in Mayfair.

Always romantic, Myleene shared how Simon also decorated the shed walls with framed photos and filled their garden with fairy lights.

The couple’s engagement delighted Myleene’s daughters who were determined to see the couple walk down the aisle while the children of Simon, a 13-year-old son and a nine-year-old daughter, are also said to be delighted.

Myleene and Simon started dating in 2015 after her split from husband Graham in 2012, and they welcomed their first child together, son Apollo, in August 2019.