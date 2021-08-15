Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce: Congratulations GLAUDI on its 10th anniversary!





The GLAUDI Beverly Hills Drive-By Fashion Show was the first in history to be produced in the heart of Beverly Hills. It was to celebrate 10 years of GLAUDI by Johana Hernandez and to inspire everyone to celebrate the most special moments of your life, from your wedding day to your graduation day, or at the time of the red carpet, all dressed in GLAUDI Bridal, Evening Dresses and Mens.

What was the inspiration behind the show? My inspiration was my father Jose Reynaldo Hernandez, he passed away in July 2020 and knowing that so many people have lost families member in 2020, I wanted to inspire everyone to celebrate with family again! Even in tough times we can celebrate like we never know when our last day will be and I’m here as a designer to dress you in GLAUDI for any special occasion.

The drive-through fashion show was a perfect way to be safe due to Covid-19 and also showcase my collection in the heart of Beverly Hills. We made history by being the first fashion show to host a drive-through experience in Beverly Hills. Driving through the rodeo to our GLAUDI store in Brighton was an unforgettable experience for many! What inspired the line?

2020 has been a difficult year for many. All the special occasions were postponed and this year we were finally able to celebrate again. 2021 was a revival to appreciate family and love, to be excited to get dressed after a year at home. This is why my evening dress collection is so bright with vibrant colors ranging from yellow to royal blue to red and my couture designs are one of a kind to make a statement that you are ready to celebrate again. filled with joy and excitement! For my collection for men and bridal, I was inspired by the love and the ability to choose the dress of your dreams, from prom dresses to 2 in 1 dresses with a large bridal train instead of just patterns. subtle, you can now have the big dream wedding. We can also make any suit for your special occasions, from jacquard tuxedos in elegant fabrics to the perfect suit to show off your grand style. My inspiration was that we can now celebrate again and feel and be our best in GLAUDI. GLAUDI by Johana Hernandez is a celebrity designer specializing in haute couture bridal, evening dresses and bespoke men’s suits. Based in the fashion capital Beverly Hills. Our designer Johana Hernandez is one of America’s most influential Latino designers. She was nominated as one of the 25 Most Influential Latinas on People en Espaol and is also the first Latina to cover the Beverly Hills Courier since 1965. The first Salvadoran Latina to present at Paris Fashion Week and is part of Marquis America with GLAUDI. Los Angeles flagship stores are based in Beverly Hills and the town of Downey. We pride ourselves on being a leading company in custom designs and designs to perfectly fit all shapes and sizes for women and men. GLAUDI also specializes in the meticulously tailored and size inclusive men’s collection. Our fabrics are luxurious and the best in the world. Imported from Europe and around the world. Johana’s emphasis on personalization makes GLAUDI creations a dream come true for any special occasion, as all collections can be personalized and designed to your liking. The house offers a luxurious experience for that day and etched with elegance and undying love. Guided by Christian values, as each garment is blessed and inscribed with the verse “the two will become one flesh.” Thus, they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what God has united, may man not be separated ”(Mark 10 8-9) Love blesses you with GLAUDI design! Famous clients include Serena Williams, Nicole Ritchie, Bella Thorne, Gina Rodrigues, Paulina Rubio, Gloria Trevi and Lucero, among others. To see the summary of 10 years of GLAUDI Click here. This press release was produced by the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce. The opinions expressed here are those of the author.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://patch.com/california/beverlyhills/beverly-hills-chamber-commerce-congratulations-glaudi-10-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos