We tried the Menlo House subscription club. Here is our opinion

I’m not the type to actively follow men’s fashion, styles and trends. Here’s how I find out about the latest looks for men – I walk into a mall and look at models.

For most of my life, malls have been the epicenter of suburban life. This was before indoor malls adopted the business model of attracting stores that look remarkably like the store directly across the mall, usually across an indoor fountain. As a child, a trip to the mall included stops inside the bookstore, a CD vendor, a candy store, a sporting goods retailer, and a wide range of lesser-known outlets offering something special. interesting to every buyer. Going to the mall was an event, a hit, a place to be seen.

Partly due to the pandemic which has closed far too many stores and a busy daily life, I can’t remember the last time I set foot in a mall.

I lost all my passion for shopping for clothes in a mall. To quote a great philosopher: “No one has time for this. So how can a busy man keep up with styles and trends without window shopping at the mall among other humans and without the inevitable urge to buy an Aunt Anne pretzel?

For these reasons, a subscription box for men like Menlo Club is a logical alternative.

What is the Menlo House Club?

Menlo House is the creation of the Five Four Group and the men’s clothing and accessories subscription box includes most of the FFG brands like Five Four, New Republic, Grand Running Club and Melrose Place.

Five Four is a menswear brand inspired by the “lifestyle and travel” of the modern man. The clothing strives to update classic looks and styles, but with a modern aesthetic in mind. New Republic is a footwear and accessories brand where fashion meets function, always keeping in mind that shoes should be comfortable. Grand Running Club is an active men’s club and streetwear brand that blurs the lines between athleisure and sportswear. And finally, Melrose Place is – according to the Five Four website – the “brand of choice for those seeking understated luxury.” The brand makes clothes in small batches, so every handcrafted piece is unique, and designers go to great lengths to create the most comfortable t-shirt around.

For only $ 60 per month, Menlo Club delivers 2 to 3 selected items of clothing directly to you. There is no long-term commitment – users can pause or cancel the subscription at any time – and can exchange any items that don’t match or don’t match their style. The company also offers exclusive benefits for joining the club, like lifetime discounts and early access to new merchandise. Menlo House also provides links to other like-minded members across the country.

The process begins with a little style quiz. The website asks, “Which daytime look do you prefer? And asks users to choose a preferred look from three distinct style profiles.

The first set is casual, let’s call it a quarantine couture set, complete with a zip-up hoodie, off-white sneakers, casual jeans and a baseball cap. The second look screams, “This workplace is biz cazh!” and includes chinos, a half-zip sweater covering a collared shirt and stylish boat shoes if the working lunch ends with a spontaneous yacht excursion. The final outfit is a slightly more buttoned up version of Style # 1, with clothes that seem a bit more fitted, completed with a collared shirt covered with a bomber jacket and accented by a more on-trend sneaker.

For men unable to choose which look is better than the others, or perhaps for men who need outfits that resemble all three, Menlo House offers an “I like all looks” option.

Next, Menlo House asks for opinions on outfits for a night out, again offering three distinct wardrobe choices. Outfit 1 is Adam Levine coming out after a long studio session, Outfit # 2 is Walter White at the nightly parent-teacher conferences, and Outfit # 3 looks like the guy your girlfriend told you he was. it was harmless – but you know better.

None of these are hits on the styles. The three looks are well coordinated. These are just first glance observations and ways to explain each look in just a few words.

Menlo House then guides men through favorite shoe styles – a sporty selection with Vans and Converse, a dressy option with a suede boat shoe and driving shoe, and finally a trendy duo of ankle boots and Yeezy Boost. Menlo House probably doesn’t offer any of these shoes with their service. These questions are just meant to help build a men’s subscription box with similar items. Again, “I love all shoes” is available.

Next, Menlo House asks simple questions like shirt size, pant size, shoe size, and preferred pant fit (slim, straight, or relaxed). And it really is. No other information was requested such as “How do you like your shirts to fit?” “Or” Do you find it difficult to find the right length of pants? “

A little bit of me – I am the epitome of a tough fit. I’m 5’6 “which makes shopping for pants a constant challenge. Finding 28-29 length pants in stores is like discovering the Lost City of Atlantis with the help of a simple snorkel. Years of heavy lifting and lucky enough to have softballs for biceps, shopping for shirts is also tricky. My muscular chest and plump arms call for a shirt larger than a man’s. my size usually wears. This means each shirt closes at the buttons because it is too small or fits well on the top, but there is enough extra material under the waistband to navigate a dinghy .

My first Menlo House mailing included more items than the average user will receive to ensure full transparency in this review. A marketing company helped coordinate my first Menlo House box. The company provided more clothing options than usual because I’m a writer, and this gig has a few perks.

My first box arrived in a few days. Items inside the package included a pair of Gila Garment-Dyed Joggers from Melrose Place ($ 78), Rollins straight fit jeans in dark indigo ($ 65), Vista Sneakers Socks of the New Republic ($ 9), Clifford Short Sleeve Shirt in black from Four Five ($ 40), the Meyer long sleeve overshirt in Stone from Four Five ($ 52), the Genesee slub t-shirt in gray ($ 42), the Flight Pants in Olive of the Grand Running Club (75 $) and finally the Stanton sneakers in recycled suede in New Republic slate ($ 78).

My eyes and thoughts turned to the suede sneakers from the jump, so I had to take them for a try. I love stylish but simple shoes, and the Stanton Recycled Suede sneakers are comfortable even on first wear and go with everything I already own. Those kicks are entering the summer rotation right away. The socks will also stay glued, cut perfectly to stay hidden inside the sneakers.

The rest of the items were comfortable but the fit varied from piece to piece. The Genesee Slub Tee hugged all the right areas of my body. The sturdy Meyer long sleeve overshirt is perfect for fall and winter days when a man just doesn’t want to look like a lumberjack. The three buttons of the Clifford Short Sleeve Shirt make the shirt a good choice under a long sleeve shirt or on its own.

All three pants are a bit long, but that’s nothing new as all of my pants need to be cut short after purchase. I’m not about to cut a pair of joggers short, so these pants could sit in a drawer until I’m too lazy to wash my fitting sweatpants. I liked the fit of the jeans enough to grab onto this pair and pay a few bones to make it shorter. Hopefully, once the brands are established and the Menlo Club subscription model is launched, the company will invest a little more time and bandwidth on its website for a more extensive onboarding process, diving deeper into a preferred cut. of shirts, t-shirts and jeans.

Unfortunately my hunch is that my first Menlo House box was curated for review and not designed for a member. My package did not come with any documents or outlines detailing what had been sent for review, but my contact told me that the typical shipment includes an itemized list. I had to check the item labels and do my own research on each branded website to determine the price. Upon closer inspection, however, I was pleasantly surprised at the cost of each item. Each piece is well done and easily fits my budget.

First of all, I want to say that all of the clothes in my intro box were impeccably crafted.

My suggestion to the guys before joining the Menlo House Club is to browse all the brands in the Five Four group. If the styles and options of Five Four, New Republic, Grand Running Club, and Melrose Place reflect your personal style, join the club by all means. You will be delighted with the products sent to your crib each month. If browsing each of the four websites results in not finding anything that you would have put on your body, then it stands to reason that Menlo House is not the right men’s subscription box for you.

The Menlo Club subscription service is perfect for the guy who needs extra items in his wardrobe arsenal. All of the brands in the Five Four group are creating pieces that can easily be added to the men’s clothing rotation and will give these ‘must-have’ outfits a new twist. I will encourage everyone to try Menlo House for at least a month and decide for themselves.

