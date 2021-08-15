8 black fashion designers to follow immediately on TikTok

Once upon a time, I drew all my fashion inspiration from Instagram and Pinterest. Now there is a new social media platform to add to the list. You guessed it: TikTok. TikTok has really succeeded with the fashion game and these Black fashion designers are the proof! Gone are the days when the app was only good for viral dance content and funny skits.mow, this is one of my go-to places when I’m looking for style tips, outfit ideas and more.

The best part about TikTok is how easy it is to find a multitude of influencers and content creators. But although it has its advantages, you don’t to have rely on the algorithm to find them for you. All I had to do was comb through a few hashtags to find my daily dose of fashion inspiration! As you use the app more and more, you tend to learn who really resonates with you, and with fashion in particular, there are some TikTok creators who really nailed it their style and know exactly how to share it with their audience in a captivating way.

More from StyleCaster

Below, I highlight eight black fashion content creators on TikTok that are worth following. Of course, this is not an exhaustive listthere are many more talented and stylish designers. But in case you haven’t managed to create TikTok yet, these eight creators are great accounts to start with.

Thought your 15-minute TikTok break turned into an hour was bad? Prepare for one hour to turn into two or three, at a minimum. TikTok was addicting before, but these content creators make me want to scroll forever. So go ahead, hit follow and get ready to take some notes. You can waste hours of your day on the app, but you’ll thank me later when your fashion game reaches a whole new level.

Click here to read the full article.

The story continues

Courtesy of trendycurvy / Instagram.

Kristine

With over 833,000 subscribers and 15.8 million likes, Kristine Thompson (better known as @trendycurvy) shares lots of tips for feeling confident and looking great while doing it! While TikTok is a global phenomenon, it’s still not common to come across creators of body-positive content who truly excel at styling curvy bodies. If you’re looking for exactly that, go follow her account now, because every video she creates is a celebration of our bodies and proof that fashion is for everyone.

Courtesy of femmeblk / Instagram.

Lydia

Lydia Tsegay, in other words @femmeblk, is a Swedish fashion influencer who excels in luxurious minimalism. Seriously, everything she wears is IG ready and runway worthy. On her account, you’ll find her showing off different outfits she wears each week, along with style tips and more. You can also follow his Instagram where you can get more details about her outfits (Spoiler alert, you’ll want to buy everything!).

Courtesy of pierrahh / Instagram.

Pierrah

Pierrah is the daily dose of fashion that inspires you need in your life. To their account, @pierrah, you’ll find OOTD videos, style tips, and BTS previews of her fashion content and photoshoots. You will also discover tons of different black owned fashion brands and get your daily dose history by learning about black influence in fashion and notable black fashion icons. We love to see a creator use their platform to elevate other black designers!

Courtesy of yaboiroobe / Instagram.

Rubby-Klein

It brings all of our favorite TV characters to life before our eyes. Literally! If you want to see outfits inspired by beloved classics like Danny Phantom, Adventure Time, Batman and even Looney Tunes, then @yaboiroobe is your guy. Of course, it has some styling basics as well, so go ahead and hit that follow button right now.

Courtesy of yourcoilyness / Instagram.

diamond

An engineer who became a content creator, @yourcoilyness is absolutely instant tracking. After his first video came out on my FYP, I was sold. I love how personal her OOTDs are and she explains where to buy all the essentials every time. Its content is casual and accessible, so it’s the perfect source of daily inspiration.

Courtesy of certainlytai / Instagram.

Or

To make it short and sweet, @definitelytai is a complete ambience. Her edits are impeccable and her look is a killer. He creates a variety of content ranging from documentation of cuts and color combinations to tips on styling your wardrobe. Whatever video you watch, you can count on Tai to do it in a totally entertaining way.

Courtesy of estherxlinda / Instagram.

Esther

This London-based fashion influencer is the cool girl we all aspire to be. Her fashion sense is unmatched and her personal style is so original. If you are looking for some cool and daring inspiration, look no further because @estherxlinda has all the looks you need. Be prepared to binge on videos for hours and want to literally recreate all look she does. Don’t say I didn’t warn you!

Courtesy of tomarthomas / Instagram.

To take

Looking for inspiration for literally any event? Thomas thomas is your favorite girl. From first dates to concerts to parties, Tomar has outfit ideas for every situation. And as a bonus, she provides tons of styling tips, so you know exactly the steps involved in creating the perfect cut.

StyleCaster Newsletter

The best of styleCaster