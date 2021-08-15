Medieval Taliban Gender Rules for Afghan Women





Punished for saying what they thought, working with men, stoned for adultery and forcing to dress conservatively. This is not a description taken from a fictional narrative, but a stark reality of what millions of girls and women have already begun to face as the Taliban terrorist group takes hold. most of Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops from the country. When the fundamentalist group ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, they imposed Sharia law, a strict interpretation of Islamic law that meant that women could not work, girls were prohibited from going to school and women had to cover their faces in public and always be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to leave their home. ALSO READ: Visit the market with a male escort, no ‘telltale’ sandals: the Taliban’s ‘horrific’ restrictions on Afghan women The UN reported in July that civilian deaths in Afghanistan have increased by nearly 50% since the start of 2021, with more women and children killed and injured than in the first six months of any what a year since the records began in 2009. Now, as the Taliban on the verge of taking power or becoming part of the power arrangement in the country, here’s a glimpse of the grim future that awaits women in the midst of operation. almost medieval terrorist group. Taliban rules for women: Women should not be seen on the streets unattended without a blood relative or a burqa. Since no man should hear a woman’s footsteps, high heels should not be worn by women. A woman’s voice should not be heard by a stranger when she speaks loudly in public. In order to prevent women from being seen from the street, all windows on the ground and first floors of residential buildings should be repainted or covered with a screen. Women are prohibited from having themselves photographed, filmed or displayed in newspapers or books or in shops or at home. Delete the word “women” from all place names. Women are not allowed to appear on their balconies. Women are prohibited from appearing on radio, television or in any public gathering. Forced marriage There have been numerous reports of the Taliban going door-to-door, compiling lists of women and girls between the ages of 12 and 45 who are then forced to marry Islamist fighters. Reports It has also emerged that in recent days, amid the takeover of many of Afghanistan’s provincial capitals, Taliban commanders have demanded that communities turn single women into wives for their fighters, a form of sexual violence, according to reports. human rights groups. Education, ambitions run to the ground As the Taliban closed schools and barred women from entering universities or their workplaces, untold damage has already been done to Afghan women who have entered public life, including lawmakers and journalists as well as doctors and nurses, teachers and administrators. Even as they worked alongside male colleagues to help build a democratically managed civil society, they hoped their efforts would pave the way for the succession of future generations of women. Among the many young women who fear their education and ambitions will be in vain, 26-year-old Zahra is one of them. She watched as the Taliban flooded Herat, Afghanistan’s third largest city, and hoisted their white flags on Thursday evening emblazoned with an Islamic declaration of faith. Zahra, who works for a nonprofit that promotes women’s rights, told The Associated Press: “I’m in shock. A month ago, as the Taliban approached, Zahra stopped going to work in the office and started working remotely from her home, but she has not been able to work since Thursday. Employees of two bank branches, one in Kandahar and the other in the town of Herat, were harassed and lambasted by armed Taliban in July. The armed men escorted the women to their homes and told them not to return to their jobs, which would instead be carried out by male relatives. “It’s really weird not being allowed to go to work, but now it is,” Noor Khatera, a 43-year-old woman who had worked in the bank’s accounting department, told Reuters. . “I learned English on my own. And even learned to use a computer, but now I’m going to have to look for a place where I can just work with more women around.” “You can’t go out without a male relative, wear whatever clothes you want” According to Taliban rules, women cannot leave their homes without a male escort, or freely choose what clothes they want to wear. Reports say that a young woman was recently killed by the Taliban for wearing tight clothes and not being accompanied by a male relative in Balkh province, northern Afghanistan. The woman was shot dead in the village of Samar Qand, which is controlled by the Taliban, ”Radio Azadi reported in Afghanistan. The 21-year-old victim was identified as Nazanin, and was attacked when she left her home and was about to board a vehicle for Mazar-e-Sharif, police said, adding that she was wearing a burqa (veil that covers the face and body) at the time of the attack. Brutal punishments During the Taliban’s rule, women who broke the rules were sometimes humiliated and beaten in public by the Taliban’s religious police. The Taliban also carried out public executions, cut off the hands of thieves and stoned women accused of adultery. Here are some examples of brutal punishment inflicted by the Taliban on women: In October 1996, a woman had her thumb tip cut off because she was wearing nail polish on her fingers. According to Radio Shari’a, 225 women in Kabul were arrested and punished for breaking the Sharia dress code in December 1996. The women were whipped for their mischief on their legs and back. Members of the religious police forced five CARE International employees, authorized by the Home Office to search for an emergency feeding program, out of their vehicles in May 1997. A public address system was installed. used by guards to insult and harass women before hitting them with a 1.5 meter long metal and leather whip. In 1999, an Afghan mother of seven was executed for killing her husband in the Ghazi Sport stadium in front of 30,000 spectators. Before her execution, she was jailed for three years and tortured to death, but refused to plead guilty in order to protect her daughter (who is believed to be the real culprit). An Afghan girl named Bibi Aisha was married off to another family through the tribal dispute settlement process known as baad. When she escaped violence against her in her family, a Taliban commander ordered that she be punished as an example “in case other girls in the village try to do the same.” death as punishment. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/stoning-for-adultery-execution-for-tight-clothes-talibans-medieval-gender-rules-for-afghan-women-4088909.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos