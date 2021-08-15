Rinehart tried to buy her favorite fashion brand





Last week, Morrison officially handed over the gift basket to the Prime Minister and Cabinet Ministry, which is the protocol for most gifts the Prime Minister receives on official business. Given the UK’s reputation for falling well outside the ranks of the world’s major culinary destinations, it’s good to see that BoJo knows how to harness its strengths. The basket included vintage organic Godminster cheddar, Penguin chocolate cookies, Belvoir Farm ginger syrup and Tregothnan tea. Other articles included a Beautify with Relish cookbook, Jimmys Iced Coffee and Joe & Sephs Gourmet Popcorn. And then there was the whiskey. The pictures accompanying the gift exchange taken in the garden at 10 Downing Street show a pretty impressive box emblazoned with Johnny Walker, Blue Label. But there was more. BoJo also handed out a bottle of Downton Abbey Finest Blended Whiskey, a bottle of Bushmills Irish Whiskey and rather bravely a bottle of Hattingley Valley fizz called Kings Cuvee 2014. British sparkling? No thanks. The lot has now gone to DPC, which keeps the official gifts as part of a political record. ANYBODY Of course, the Prime Minister deserves some credit for the basket having arrived at the ministry. Remember what happened with Australia’s other biggest ally, the United States, for a $ 6,000 bottle of Japanese whiskey given to the former US secretary of state? Mike Pompeo then Japanese prime minister Shinzo abe in 2019. He mysteriously disappeared. The US State Department is currently investigating. BETWEEN MEALS On the menu at Canberra Courgette’s power-dining last week: braised wagyu cheeks and caramelized onion pithivier, Mandagery Creek venison and shimeji mushrooms. Oh, and an arrest for money laundering, perjury and fraud. Zucchini Owner and Canberra Chef Jacques Mussillon who previously owned the nearby Waters Edge restaurant on the shores of Lake Burley Griffin has been arrested and charged with money laundering, perjury and fraud. He was charged with 14 offenses on Friday, some dating back to 2016. Police also seized around $ 1 million in assets, including a Lamborghini. Amidst Canberra’s elite, jaws collectively fell at the news. The restaurant is a privileged place for those who make Canberra vibrate. Department of the Prime Minister and Secretary to the Cabinet Phil Gaetjens had a birthday party a few years ago, while the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff John kunkel celebrated its 50 years there. In the middle of the week during the off weeks, the restaurant known as much for its white tablecloths as for its four-course menu is packed to the brim with crowds of lobbyists and advisers. After all, its price range is better suited to corporate cardholders. Mussillon has yet to plead and will return to court next week.

