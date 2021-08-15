Jags fans bring excitement and fashion statements to the preseason

No one wins a Super Bowl in August, but no one loses one either, so Jaguars fans had boundless optimism in Saturday’s preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

It’s wooooo football! shouted Jacksonville’s Julita Wright on a pre-game night with her family. I just want to have fun. And this season, we had fun with more people.

Wright was referring to the end of COVID-19 restrictions at TIAA Bank Field, which hosted crowds in 2020 at around 17,000 per game. The announced crowd of 57,508 in total was of the same enthusiastic frame of mind and understandable: it’s been more than two years since the last home pre-season game, 226 days since the last home game and 108 days since the last home game. the Jags made quarterback Trevor Lawrence was the first overall selection in the NFL Draft.

Following:Trevor Lawrence makes preseason debut in 23-13 loss to Browns

Following:Photos: Jaguars fall to Browns in pre-season action in Jacksonville

It was time. The time of unconstrained joy. Time for Unbridled Hope – which, by the way, was a word on the t-shirts worn by many fans, under a photo of Lawrence with his locks floating.

The game was ready, Jacksonville’s Mike Jinright said.

The team didn’t necessarily look ready, but it was the first game of the preseason and some difficulties were to be expected. The 23-13 loss to the Browns resulted in turnovers, sacks, exploded defensive assignments and no scoring from either the first or second offensive unit.

But there were a handful of good games to keep your spirits up.

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer ended the suspense after Cleveland kicked a basket to open the game. Lawrence took the start, after weeks where the coaching staff played timidly to name a No.1 quarterback.

Fans hardly noticed that Lawrence was in the game. They were too busy cheering on a long kick-off return from Chris Claybrooks and then booing the officials after it was called off due to a hold penalty.

During this wave of emotions, hardly anyone noticed that Lawrence had run onto the field with the rest of the offense, without any sort of grand entry.