Groups discover pilgrim’s clothing





Historian and genealogist Linda Vandenberg White presented a program on authentic period clothing to members of the Baseline-Meridian United States Daughters of 1812 chapter, the Dames of the Court of Honor and the Continental Society Daughters of Indian Wars at their triad reunion on August 4th. . White, in an authentic period dress, presented “Dress Like a Pilgrim” and explained the different fabrics, clothing and colors used to dye the fabrics. White said there is a “major image problem” associated with the clothing and clothing worn by pilgrims. The image of black clothes, buckles and blunderbusses is not accurate. She explained that there were two basic fabrics used for clothing, wool and linen. Silk was also available and used for more sophisticated clothing. As a rule, pilgrims, men and women, had only two sets of clothing. Men’s clothing consisted of a shirt, doublet, pantyhose, latched shoes, and a wide-brimmed or flat hat. Women’s clothing consisted of a blouse or shirt, petticoat or shirt, waistcoat, stockings, latched shoes and a headdress or cap. Women also wore rimmed hats like men. Wills and probate registers provide information on fabric colors. Mentioned in the records are purple, blue, green and red. The reds were more of a brick red, which is more orange than modern red. Deep, rich black was largely expensive and was the opposite of the display of piety in the early 17th century and therefore would not have been worn by pilgrims. White has researched and proven his ancestors in over 38 lineage societies, including the Society of Mayflower Descendants, Sons and Daughters of the Pilgrims, New England Women, Colonial Dames 17th Century, and other colonial societies. “She has served numerous corporations at the chapter, state and country level and is currently Corresponding National Secretary for CD17 and President / State Governor for NEW and SDP. She lives in Hot Springs with her husband, Newton.” , indicates the press release. Linda Vandenberg White with the documents she provided. – Photo submitted

