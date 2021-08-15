Whitney Thore’s best 2021 fashion looks





Through new love and through the next steps in her life, Whitney has done it in style. We’ve rounded up her most fabulous looks of the year so far.

Whitney Way Thore shared her experiences onMy big fabulous life for eight seasons, and she’s had fashionable looks throughout the series. She not only shows dynamic style, but also consistently advocates for more inclusive sizes in women’s clothing. With the TLC show’s Season 9 premiere, it’s a good time to review Whitney’s best outfits of the year so far. Outside of fashion,My big fabulous lifehas shown Whitney through many ups and downs over the years. This volatility appears to continue into the new season, with a teaser clip showing Whitney considering IVF and starting a new relationship. Whitney said in the trailer that “I am at a starting point.”This new perspective seems to have spread to her wardrobe of fabulous looks this year.

Related: My Big Fat Fabulous Life: 10 Most Surprising Moments From The TLC Series Fluid goddess look Whitney shared this whimsical dress with fans on her Instagram in April. With eyelet details and an airy feel, it certainly gives off, as Whitney puts it,“Goddess vibes”.The dress is further complemented by her choice of matching geometric jewelry. Fabulous fit and look Beyond the collection of fun looks, Whitney often partners with brands to showcase their clothes. She shows off looks from her partnership with Athleta most often, like this eye-catching bodysuit. With a cutout at the back and stripes, it’s a fun combination of sports and sexy.NoBSactive, the online fitness program Whitney runs, focuses on a positive body outlook towards athletics. The TV star is extremely passionate about fitness and often posts workout videos on her social media. French Floral Look Maxi skirts and maxi dresses are a staple of Whitney’s wardrobe. She twirled around in this gorgeous flowery skirt while on vacation in France. The rich turquoise color is made even more powerful by the muted tank she paired it with. Whitney has a long love affair with France. Her ex-fiance Chase Severino proposed to her in Paris and the two broke up less than a year later after finding out that Chase had cheated on her. Now Whitney has found love again in France. The trailer for the new season of My big fabulous lifeshowed her flying to France to finally meet a man she has established an online connection with. Things seem to be going well for the couple, as Whitney has cataloged six weeks spent abroad together on her social media. Although she has posted several photos with her new beau, her face is hidden in the snapshots for privacy. Fans can’t wait to see where the relationship goes once Whitney returns to the US Baby look at the beach This nautical romper is the perfect look for a day spent lounging on a boat. Tie-dye stripes and a flowing silhouette give Whitney a radiant look on the water. As a plus-size woman, Whitney said she was tired of discussing her weight, especially on social media. When she simply shares an outfit on Instagram, she often gets comments about her size. Whitney is quick to strike back at these commentators, saying her weight should have nothing to do with whether or not someone likes her fashion. Fans ofMy big fabulous lifeokay, and I can’t wait for the new season to drop to see more of Whitney’sstyle. Next: My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Whitney Wears What Looks Like An Engagement Ring 90-day fianc: 10-year-old Zied Hakimi’s comeback photo shocks fans

