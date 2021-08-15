Katie Thurston responds to fans who question her fashion sense





Bachelorette fans might be surprised to find out that Katie Thurston wore her skirt inside out in a promo for her season on purpose. Throughout her episodes, fans have talked about her fashion. The dress she wore when Blake Moynes proposed was not their favorite. Fans didn’t like her skinny jeans, the way she styled her hair, or many of her choices. Katie took offense at the comments. When a fan said, why do stylists hate Katie, do you think? She was quick to answer, I’m dressing myself. She also responded to people who spoke about her role and her lack of fashion. Katie has said in her stories that she would just block anyone who messages her about it. She admitted that some were only giving her friendly suggestions, but that was too much. Thurston has had a lot more shade over her fashion choices than other Bachelorettes in the past. Katie Thurston knew the skirt was back Katie Thurston spoke about the skirt after the finale aired. One fan said the skirt was poorly styled, the zipper is meant to be in the back, justice for Katie. According to American weekly, another said, they have Katie wearing a Saint Laurent latex skirt inside out for the Bachelorette promo. Katie said she thought her stylist knew it was inside out and thought it would be better and bolder. Katie said, I don’t know anything about fashion, so I was like, okay, let’s go, not realizing the internet would talk about it. Fans also believed the hosts were better dressed Much of Katie Thurstons’ season commentary has focused on how Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams were dressed. After her one-on-one with Greg Grippo, she openly taunted fans to pursue her. She said, skinny jeans and a side part. Come for me Gen Z. Be an avid user of TikTok before becoming the Bachelorette she knew there was a battle between Gen Z and the Millennials that was mostly fun. Twitter responded with their opinions on the matter. One of them said: “You are natural and beautiful, as men like you.” Another said: “We don’t care what men like. A third said, “What are all the ‘suggestions’ she didn’t ask for? Leave the people alone. People watch how they want. Let them live. Her tweets have taken on a different tone since her engagement. She has worked on the word fiancé a lot. One of his last said: Tell me why my fiance just used me as a human shield while he was navigating a haunted house. The best response to this tweet was that I would have used Aunt Lindsey. She could frighten everything … “ What did you think of the Katies style this season? Comment with your thoughts below. Latest posts by Emily Walker (see everything)

