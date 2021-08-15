Sagesone custom woven geek sweatshirts: Jujutsu fashion





Along with video games, manga and anime are the latest geek activities to hit the mainstream. You see YouTubers racking up millions of views analyzing and reacting to them, rappers naming and quoting them in songs, and even top brands collaborating with some of the most popular franchises. But if you want to keep a low profile while continuing to lean, there’s always a custom store that can suit your taste. Stores love dope Sageone. I keep missing their drops, but I can’t hide their skills from the world forever, so here we go. Sagesone modifies sweatshirts and hoodies with woven patches depicting scenes from manga and anime. All your favorites are here, OGs like Akira and Neon Genesis Evangelion to new kings like Jujutsu kaisen and Kimetsu no Yaiba. However, as with custom products, these are very limited and sell out very quickly. Fortunately, you can ask Sagesone to create an article just for you. In fact, your patch doesn’t have to be from a manga. It can be any image, as long as it’s not too dark. Sagesone also recommends images with lots of contrasting colors for the best effect. Finally, this being a patch, expect the finish to have that pixelated comic look. It’s part of the appeal anyway. Sagesone’s custom sweatshirts and hoodies start at $ 70 (USD), while the limited prices they release vary in price. Head toward their store for commissions and keep an eye on their Instagram for their next drop.

