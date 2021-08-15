Charley Soares Fishing outdoors means being on time

Eels were a popular dish for many families in the village, and I could sell a large eel for up to 20 cents to a number of residents who preferred them as gourmet delicacies. If I thoroughly cleaned a particularly large one, I could get a quarter from the bartender at Sportsmans Caf.

Oh Dark Thirty was raised to zero because in math they were both a number less than one. When the guard told me to meet him at the Oh Dark Thirty club, he wanted me to be there at least half an hour before sunrise.

At that time, I can’t remember a single former member of this club or the neighboring shipyards who wore a wristwatch. The only popular watches for men of this era were pocket watches attached to a silver chain, kept in the comfortable top pocket of a waistcoat.

At that time, my family only had one timepiece in our apartment – it was a Big Ben alarm clock that sounded like a four-alarm fire when it went off the alarm button.

All we had to do was set the alarm for the designated time, pull up the alarm lever, which was separate from the clock winder, and press the “On” button to turn on. the moving sequence. If for some reason I forgot to reassemble the alarm, set it to the desired time, or press the button to the “On” position, I missed the boat.

About 60 years ago, I was encouraged to be at the designated departure dock at least 15 minutes before the boat left port.

Like most fishermen in my day, the idea of ​​being on the water at sunrise was a spiritual experience, and we didn’t want to miss it.

I was so excited to go fishing with my elders that I rarely slept well; fearing to be late, I jumped out of bed with a cold sweat thinking I had slept too much. On many such mornings, I hit the stop button on the alarm clock, dressed quietly, and walked to the club, where I slid down the building’s exterior ramp to access the covered porch, where I curled up and slept the sleep of the dead. .