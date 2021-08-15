Fashion
Could our love of clothing promote sustainable fashion?
Clothing production has grown steadily at an annual rate of 4.5 percent, and fashion demand is not weakening. Over the past four decades, global clothing consumption has doubled. In some countries, the amount of clothing purchased per year is double what is thrown away. This increase in consumption comes at a cost to the environment, filling landfills and increasing greenhouse gas emissions.
As the trend increases, the researchers also noted that individuals view clothing as part of their identity. To better understand how clothing consumption affects the environment and consumers, researcher Kate Fletcher examined environmental and anthropological data from nine countries and several case studies, to determine how sustainable fashion could change the consumer-clothing relationship.
The demand for clothing is often not a necessity, but rather a social phenomenon, which Fletcher calls instant gratification through consumption. For fashion to become more sustainable, designers will need to take into account the relationship consumers have to clothing.
Fletcher’s definition of sustainable fashion is twofold: It involves the use of more durable materials as well as the design of clothing that is meant to last and be enjoyed for a long time. Durable materials can be fabrics that give off low emissions, or use less water or energy to produce, and are durable enough to be worn over and over again.
Durability goes beyond just wear and tear and tear clothing can also be designed for the wearer to form new relationships with their clothing over time. As Fletcher writes, in layman’s terms, spending resources and effort to extend the life of products pays little dividend unless the users of those parts enjoy the benefits of their longer life. , which in turn slows down consumption.
Fletcher used a case study to see how sustainable designs work in action. A woman gifted a shapely dress to her neighbor, who then shared the dress with her three daughters. They also shared the dress with their mother’s sister and grandmother. In the end, six people have used this dress in forty years.
Through this study, Fletcher highlights the social nature of fashion as a prominent means of getting people to wear and buy more durable items: what a person chooses to wear, and to wear for a long time, is also affected by the decisions and actions of others.
Having enough sustainable options is not the problem. Long-lasting clothes do exist, Fletcher says, but… their extended lifespan is determined more by an ideology of use than by the physical sturdiness of a garment.
While there have been gains in the sustainable fashion world, the demand for clothing exceeds current efforts. The fashion industry is still one of the main causes of global emissions and continues to have negative effects on land, water and climate.
Fletcher concludes by emphasizing the importance of consumer action in sustainable fashion: sustainability involves people.
