Slow Motion Fashion – The New Indian Express





There is slow fashion, minimalist fashion, zero waste fashion, sustainable fashion, ethical fashion. And each of these categories overlap in their goals and practices. Slow fashion favors and honors traditional fashion and the handcrafted work of artisans over machine-made products. Zero waste fashion uses recycled products to minimize waste, and although the lines are blurred between these different types of fashion, the goals are similar: to help maintain a diverse and healthy organic ecosystem. It’s about being better informed and making conscious choices that go with a consumer value system. This ‘conscious mode’ is when your participation is to act as a vehicle to bring about awareness and positive change. Today, many new-age brides are more inclined to align their choices and ideas with what they actually wear, especially on D-Day. Women act with a critical conscience and make decisions based on their personal values. , their finances, their choices and their experience. Tiya from Latha Puttanna Design House, said: “We have seen several brides come to us with hand-woven sarees in their mother’s centuries-old heritage and ask us to reinvent it or rather reimagine it as a lehenga or a sharara or even a dress that they can wear for their wedding. The pandemic has brought a deep understanding and respect to the culture of slow fashion. “ She adds that brides are ready to explore options that provide designers with a fabulous canvas to create unique garments. “The bond of a mother’s love cannot be better highlighted than in these types of clothing.” This era of phygital fashion shows gives us an insight into luxury fashion brands and their adherence to fashion conscious. Luxury brands have also started to encourage resale and this gives new life to second-hand clothes that would otherwise end up as waste. Labels have been producing waste in recent quarters with designers employing skilled locals and manufacturing locally due to the risky global supply chain. This helps to create jobs, reduce the carbon footprint and save skilled labor and artisans. India has a rich heritage when it comes to weaves, textiles and patterns, and it should probably be at the forefront of sustainable fashion. From fair compensation for skilled weavers to adopting natural dyes and fabrics, brands promote ethical fashion. Neeraj Verma, CGM NABARD, says: “The Udupi hand woven sarees which are one of the best examples of hand weavers in the country were on the verge of extinction. Weavers engaged in the art were dormant mainly due to lack of design development, funds and inadequate marketing. It is in this context that in 2019, NABARD supported the initiative of Kadike Trust to revive this ancient craft. Through this program, the GI label for Udupi sarees was awarded to the Talapady Weavers Society in 2020. “ The revival of Udupi saris has also resulted in the unique marriage of Kashmiri Aari work with Udupi weavings, a fine example of the impeccable craftsmanship of the artisans. This change in the design process coupled with a sustainable approach brings a new burst of stylish and colorful fashion, creating a diverse wardrobe for new age fashionistas. (The author is a social media influencer @loftyspectrums and a lifestyle coach)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/lifestyle/fashion/2021/aug/16/fashion-in-the-slow-lane-2345135.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos