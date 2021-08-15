Beyonc x adidas ‘IVY PARK RODEO’ release date





For the third week of August, we look forward to releases covering fashion and footwear, including Beyonc’s fourth IVY PARK x adidas capsule inspired by cowgirl and black boy style, as well as the new Air Jordan. 14 from Aleali May arriving alongside a clothing line collaboration. Elsewhere, ADER error has partnered with Casetify to create tech accessories featuring their iconic design patterns. On the beauty side, Charlotte Tilbury is launching a 90s-style nude makeup collection, while Costa Brazil is introducing two new body oils to its range. Check out some of the best news in this week’s BAE newsletter.

Release date: August 15th

Release price: US $ 98 each, available at Costa Brazil website. By expanding its range of body care products, Costa Brazil is launching two new body oils: Sunlight and Moonlight. Both formulas are calming and moisturizing products with ingredients rich in antioxidants. They can be massaged into damp skin for a healthy, hydrated glow.

Release date: August 17

Release price: To be confirmed, available on The Casetify online store. Casetify added the ADER error to its long list of contributors. The signature blue hue of the Korean fashion label can be found throughout the tech accessory collection, which includes phone cases, AirPods covers, wireless chargers and more.

Release date: August 19

Release price: To be confirmed, available on Charlotte Tilbury’s website. A larger version will hit Zipporah August 26 and other retailers September 2. Charlotte Tilbury has created a nude color makeup collection inspired by 90s nostalgia. The line includes eye and face shadows, lipsticks and eyeliners with buildable shades for soft looks. and smoked.

Release date: August 19

Release price: To be confirmed, available on Nike SNKRS. Aleali May continues its partnership with Jordan Brand, this time reworking the Air Jordan 14 silhouette. In addition to the sneaker, the duo have created a collection of clothing consisting of zipped shirts, t-shirts, tank tops and shorts.

Release date: August 19, followed by a wider global release on August 20

Release price: $ 25 to $ 200 on the adidas website. Beyonc is back with her fourth drop with adidas. Dubbed “IVY PARK RODEO”, the collection is a reimagining of classic American clothing inspired by the style of black cowgirls and cowboys. Composed of 58 pieces for women and men, the capsule offers items in dark denim as well as bodysuits and top corsets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hypebae.com/2021/8/beyonce-adidas-ivy-park-rodeo-aleali-may-air-jordan-14-fortune-ader-error-casetify-release-date-price-where-to-buy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos